French Quarter Glass Recycling Centers Now Open

NEW ORLEANS — The French Quarter Management District has announced that recycling centers for glass and other materials are now open Tuesdays at the Louisiana Jazz Museum, Thursdays at Cabrini Park and Sundays at the Historic New Orleans Collection.

FQMD, a state political subdivision tasked with preserving the French Quarter, will pay the local nonprofit Glass Half Full about $80,000 annually to run the centers. Glass Half Full earned the gig after successfully administering a bead recycling program for FQMD after the 2024 Carnival season. The nonprofit collected thousands of pounds of beads from French Quarter hotels and diverted them from landfills.

Before the launch of the new centers, French Quarter residents had few options for glass recycling. Some would drive glass waste to Glass Half Full’s recycling facility on Louisa Street near the Industrial Canal or the location the city operates on the second and fourth Saturday of every month on Elysian Fields Avenue.

“The French Quarter Management District is really focused on ways that we can make life better for folks who live there,” said Karley Frankic, the district’s executive director. “A lot of folks in the Quarter love the pedestrian aspects of the neighborhood, and they want to be able to just walk their recyclables somewhere instead of having to get in their cars.”

Glass Half Full, founded by Tulane grads Franziska Trautmann and Max Steitz, recycles glass waste into sand and gravel for disaster relief, coastal restoration, and eco-construction.

“They’re pretty much the only game in town and they’re doing good work,” said Frankic of Glass Half Full. “They’re now running the glass recycling for the city, so they’ve grown immensely, and they are the thought leader when it comes to glass recycling for coastal restoration, so we’re very excited to be working with them.”

The new initiative is part of FQMD’s broader Keep the Quarter Clean campaign, a local Keep Louisiana Beautiful affiliate. The FQMD also provides funding and leadership for supplemental police patrols and other programs. A series of pedestrian safety improvements along North Rampart near the entrance to Armstrong Park are nearly complete. The work there included new paint and vehicle barriers.

The hours at each recycling drop-off center are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Each site will accept glass, aluminum, paper, cardboard, and plastics No. 1 and No. 2. A nonprofit representative will be at the drop-off centers to answer questions and help attendees sort their recyclables.

Businesses seeking to recycle glass can contract directly with Glass Half Full.

For more information visit the following websites: French Quarter Management District: fqmd.org, Glass Half Full: glasshalffull.co, Keep the Quarter Clean: fqmd.org/keepthequarterclean/.