French Quarter Management District Hires Michelle Courseault as Executive Director

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The French Quarter Management District

(FQMD) has hired Michelle Courseault as Executive Director. In this role, Courseault will direct the FQMD’s strategic planning, oversee the organization’s thirteen-member Board of

Commissioners, and manage the multi-million-dollar budget for the organization’s operations, projects, and programs to improve the commercial and residential vitality of the French Quarter.

“The French Quarter Management District works daily to make the French Quarter a

better place to live, work and visit,” said Courseault. “I look forward to working with our many partners and supporters to ensure the French Quarter remains the crown jewel of New Orleans,” she said.

Recent FQMD initiatives include the Supplemental Police Patrol Program (“SPPP”) that proactively patrols the French Quarter to help NOPD deter crime, free glass recycling in the French Quarter, and significant safety improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists on Rampart Street.

Most recently, Courseault was the Louisiana Statewide Development Director for the

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, where she was responsible for managing the organization’s fundraising efforts and organizational visibility. Previously, she served as Development Director for the Advent Health Foundation and, earlier, the American Red Cross. Courseault holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from the University of Central Florida and a Dual Bachelor’s in Political Science and Sociology from Presbyterian

College. She is a board member of LOOP NOLA, past member of the Junior League of New

Orleans, and Friends of City Park’s Membership Committee.