Lorrie Adair – French Quarter Management District Adds Special Projects Manager. Photo provided by the FQMD.

NEW ORLEANS — The French Quarter Management District (FQMD) has expanded its organizational capacity with the addition of a full-time Special Projects Manager dedicated to advancing infrastructure and public-safety-related projects throughout the French Quarter.

FQMD, a political subdivision of the state created by the Louisiana Legislature, has hired Lorrie Adair for the newly established role. She brings decades of experience managing complex design, construction and infrastructure projects.

“This is an important investment in FQMD’s ability to get projects accomplished in the French Quarter,” said FQMD Executive Director Michelle Courseault. “There are significant infrastructure needs throughout this historic neighborhood, and having a full-time professional dedicated to moving these projects forward gives FQMD greater capacity to work with our public partners and turn priorities into results.”

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Adair, a Registered Architect, will work closely with the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works and other governmental and community partners to advance infrastructure projects throughout the French Quarter.

Adair brings significant experience to the position. Most recently, she served as Senior Facility Program Manager at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, where she managed more than $120 million annually in design and construction projects. Her previous work includes Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s $1 billion International Terminal D program and a major U.S. Army hospital project at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“The French Quarter is a national treasure, and I am excited to bring my experience in design, construction and project management to a place that means so much to New Orleans and to people around the world,” Adair said. “I look forward to working with FQMD and its partners to make the French Quarter a better place to live, work and visit.”

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Initial projects under Adair’s management include replacement of historic street-name tiles; improvements to regulatory and street-name signage; curb and roadway markings supporting emergency access and traffic safety; and a comprehensive assessment of street signage and curb usage throughout the French Quarter.

“Managing a place as complex and important as the French Quarter requires more than identifying problems — it requires the capacity to move solutions forward,” Courseault said. “Adding this position strengthens FQMD’s ability to do exactly that.”