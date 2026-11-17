NEW ORLEANS — French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) is highlighting the cultural and economic impact of its 2026 festival season, reporting an estimated $401 million in visitor economic impact, $4.4 million in sales for local food and beverage vendors and more than $600,000 raised to hire local musicians.

Through French Quarter Festival, Satchmo SummerFest and Holidays New Orleans Style, the nonprofit organization provided free cultural programming while creating paid opportunities for local musicians, supporting local New Orleans businesses and helping to showcase New Orleans’ musical heritage to audiences at home and from around the world.

“Everything we do comes back to preserving New Orleans’ culture,” said Emily Madero, CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “Our festivals create opportunities for local artists to share their talents and sustain their livelihoods, while bringing people together to experience what makes New Orleans special. Culture is at the heart of this city’s identity, economy, and community, and keeping it accessible benefits us all.”

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Supporting Local Musicians and Emerging Artists

In 2026, FQFI raised more than $600,000 to hire local musicians, helping create 2,572 performance opportunities, including 588 for student musicians. The organization also featured 62 debut acts across its annual events, providing emerging talent with opportunities to perform for new audiences alongside established New Orleans musicians.

“We receive the torch and then we pass it on to the youngsters that are coming up behind us,” said Grammy Award-winning musician Jon Cleary.

Keeping Cultural Experiences Free and Accessible

By the end of 2026, FQFI expects to have presented 396 free performances and cultural experiences across French Quarter Festival, Satchmo SummerFest and Holidays New Orleans Style.

Free admission remains central to the organization’s mission, allowing residents and visitors to experience New Orleans’ musical and cultural traditions without purchasing tickets. The events also bring together audiences of different ages and backgrounds.

For New Orleans musician John Boutté, those connections are an essential part of the festivals’ impact.

“Music is medicine. We need it. The opportunity FQFI creates is a healing process not only for the musicians, but everybody in the audience,” Boutté said.

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French Quarter Festivals – Strengthening the Local Economy

Beyond the festival grounds, FQFI’s promotional efforts generated an estimated $94.3 million in earned media value and more than 2.4 million social media views, extending the visibility of New Orleans culture to audiences across the country and around the world.

That exposure can also benefit musicians who perform at FQFI events. For Louis and André Michot of the Lost Bayou Ramblers, French Quarter Festival provides an opportunity to introduce their music to audiences who may later support their performances in other cities.

“French Quarter Fest is so important for us because we can play here and people from all across the nation have seen us here, and it really helps us when we tour nationally. People say, ‘I saw y’all at French Quarter Fest and that’s how I knew to come see y’all,'” they shared.

Building on the Impact in 2027

As FQFI prepares for its 2027 festival season, the organization plans to keep its events free and accessible while expanding opportunities for local artists and cultural communities.

With rising event production costs and evolving sponsorship needs, FQFI is seeking new corporate and philanthropic partnerships, including presenting sponsors for French Quarter Festival and Satchmo SummerFest, to help support future programming and paid opportunities for local musicians.

“Culture doesn’t preserve itself,” said Emily Madero, President and CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “It takes people willing to share it, support it, and give the next generation the opportunity to carry it forward. We are grateful to everyone who makes that possible.”