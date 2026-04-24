French Quarter Festival Wraps a Record Year in 2026

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) is celebrating the successful conclusion of the 2026 French Quarter Festival, which took place April 16-19 throughout the historic Vieux Carré. Over four days, the festival welcomed music lovers, food enthusiasts, families and visitors from across the region and beyond for a dynamic showcase of live performances, local cuisine and authentic New Orleans culture.

“New Orleans takes immense pride in its music, cuisine, and culture, and French Quarter Festival is a true reflection of that spirit,” said Emily Madero, president & CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “This year, we celebrated several special milestones, including PJ Morton’s long-awaited return to our stage, the debut of our new riverfront experience at Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park at Governor Nicholls Wharf, and the French Quarter Festival 5K presented by LCMC Health. Beautiful weather throughout all four days provided the perfect backdrop for an incredible lineup of local musicians, chefs and community partners who poured their hearts into this festival. We are deeply grateful to every volunteer, sponsor and fan who makes it possible to keep this celebration free and open to everyone.”

While the energy of French Quarter Festival is most visible in the city, its impact reaches far beyond the crowds. As one of New Orleans’ signature cultural events, the festival plays a critical role in supporting the local economy, elevating Louisiana artists and culinary talent, and preserving the traditions that define the city’s cultural identity, particularly at a time when large-scale events face growing challenges.

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New Orleans in the Spotlight

French Quarter Festival once again positioned New Orleans on the global stage, generating more than $88 million in earned media coverage and driving widespread visibility for the city’s cultural economy. National and international media outlets across digital, television and radio platforms highlighted the festival’s impact, showcasing more than 1,700 local musicians and 75 food vendors to audiences around the world.

This level of exposure not only elevates the artists and small businesses that power the festival, but also translates into real economic impact for the city. During the festival weekend, hotel occupancy across New Orleans reached 94%, exceeding 2025 numbers, reflecting a strong influx of visitors and reinforcing the festival’s role in driving tourism and supporting the local hospitality industry. As tourism continues to play a critical role in the city’s economic recovery and growth, French Quarter Festival remains a key driver in attracting visitors, supporting local industry and reinforcing New Orleans’ reputation as a global capital of music, food and culture.

Festival Receives High Marks from Attendees

The French Quarter Festivals, Inc. team remains true to the commitment to producing high-quality experiences that celebrate New Orleans’ culture, heritage and creative community while fostering a deep sense of local pride. That connection continues to resonate with audiences.

Of survey respondents, 71% rated the festival a perfect 10 out of 10, indicating they would highly recommend French Quarter Festival to friends, family, and visitors. This strong endorsement reflects not only the festival’s continued excellence, but also its role in strengthening community engagement, driving visitation and sustaining New Orleans’ cultural economy.

Fueling the Local Economy

For the city’s celebrated culinary community, the festival offers more than just exposure; it provides a vital opportunity for chefs and restaurants to preview seasonal menus, reach new audiences and generate significant income. The 75 independent food and beverage vendors participating in this year’s festival reported earnings of $4.3 million, providing a vital financial boost ahead of the slower summer months.

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“Being part of French Quarter Fest was a huge moment for Nori Guys. The energy, the crowd and the support from the community were amazing,” said Nijel Pais, owner-operator of Nori Guys. “It gave us the opportunity to introduce our sushi tacos to such a diverse audience, and the response was overwhelming. We saw great turnout all weekend and made meaningful connections that will continue to grow our business. We’re truly grateful to be included in such an iconic New Orleans event.”

Learn more about the impact of the festival here.