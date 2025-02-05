French Quarter Festival Announces Highlights and Entertainment Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) has unveiled the highlights for the 2025 French Quarter Festival, the largest free celebration of Louisiana’s music, food, and culture.

“Each year, French Quarter Festival brings the vibrant culture of New Orleans to life,” said Emily Madero, President & CEO of FQFI. “We’re excited to welcome locals and visitors to join us for unforgettable music, food, and community moments in one of the world’s most unique neighborhoods.”

Chevron continues its longstanding partnership with FQFI as the presenting sponsor. “For more than a decade, we’ve supported the event’s mission to showcase the culture and heritage of our unique city,” said Leah Brown, Chevron Gulf of Mexico Public Affairs Manager. “We invite everyone to join us this year.”

2025 Musical Lineup Sneak Preview

The festival will feature over 300 acts across 22 stages. Highlights include the Chevron Evening Concert Series, with performances from Chapel Hart Band, The Original Pinettes Brass Band with Mia X, Little Freddie King, and Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters.

Notable debut performances include Roi Anthony and Jelly Joseph on the Jack Daniel’s Stage and Ryan Batiste and Raw Revolution on the Abita Beer Stage. Making their festival premiere, La Tran-K Band will bring vibrant Latin rhythms, while the Woodenhead 50th Anniversary Band will celebrate their milestone at the Tropical Hand Grenade Stage.

Returning favorites include Anders Osborne, making his first festival appearance since 2010, and BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, returning after more than a decade. Other beloved performers include Irma Thomas, George Porter Jr., Soul Rebels, John Boutté, and Kermit Ruffins. The DJ Stage will feature renowned artist DJ Raj Smoove.

The Loyola University Esplanade in the Shade Stage, supported by Loyola University New Orleans, will showcase emerging talent and university alumni. Meanwhile, the Louisiana Fish Fry Stage at the New Orleans Jazz Museum will host local brass bands, including the Red Wolf Brass Band and Sporty’s Brass Band.

A full list of confirmed performers is available here. The complete festival schedule will be announced in March.

Savor the Flavors: Over 65 Culinary Experiences

Festivalgoers can indulge in cuisine from over 65 top restaurants. This year’s culinary lineup includes new participants like Chubbie’s Fried Chicken, alongside festival staples such as Vaucresson Sausage and Ms. Linda The Yakamein Lady. Chef Kevin Belton will host live cooking demos at the newly named Mike’s Amazing Culinary Stage. A full list of culinary vendors is available here . frenchquarterfest.org/food.

Commemorative Poster and Merchandise

This year’s commemorative poster, designed by local artist Ceaux, reflects the festival’s vibrancy through a colorful, fluid style. Limited edition artist-proof prints and commemorative shirts are available for purchase.

VIP Passes and Exclusive Experiences

VIP packages are also available and provide access to exclusive perks such as front-of-stage viewing, private bars, and air-conditioned restrooms. The Fest Family VIP Experience includes three complimentary drinks per day and priority access. Weekend passes are $449, while single-day passes are $149. A limited number of memberships are available here. frenchquarterfest.org/fest-family.

Special Events and Anniversaries

The Louisiana Museum Foundation will host a special event on April 12 in partnership with the Louisiana State Museum to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Marquis de Lafayette’s visit to New Orleans. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser will introduce a historical re-enactment in Jackson Square.

Additionally, the New Orleans Steamboat Company will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Steamboat NATCHEZ with a christening ceremony and an FQF After Dark Riverboat Cruise Concert. Further details will be released in March.

Enhanced Festival Experience and Sustainability Efforts

New accessibility initiatives include a pilot program for sign language interpreters at select stage performances. Requests for ASL interpretations can be directed to access@fqfi.org.

FQFI’s Geauxing Green initiative continues to promote sustainability by requiring 100% recyclable or compostable service items. The program aims for an 80% waste diversion rate through the efforts of 400 volunteers. Volunteer registration opens on Feb. 20.

For the first time, the festival will operate cashless transactions at all food, beverage, and merchandise booths. On-site cash exchange stations will be available.