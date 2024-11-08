French Quarter Documentary Screening Thursday at The Broadside

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 8, 2024) —On Thursday, Nov. 14, The Broadside will host an evening of live music followed by a film screening of “Overtourism & The French Quarter.” Laura Cayouette ‘s documentary premiered last month at Le Petit Théâtre in partnership with Vieux Carre Property Owners, Residents, & Associates (VCPORA).

The event on Nov. 14 will begin at 6 p.m. with a live performance by Joshua Smith’s Lo-Fi, a local act known for its laid-back sound. The music set will run until 7:45 p.m.

At 8 p.m. attendees will enjoy the screening of the documentary that explores the growing issue of overtourism in the historic French Quarter. The film examines the area’s over-reliance on the tourism industry, shedding light on the challenges of balancing cultural preservation with sustainable growth. “Wasted” is a compelling love letter to New Orleans, offering both an emotional and critical perspective on the environmental and social impact of mass tourism.

As Cayouette points out, “Overtourism isn’t just a buzzword. It’s a reality that communities across the world are grappling with, and nowhere is this more evident than in the French Quarter. We need to find a way forward that doesn’t sacrifice our culture for short-term gain.”

The documentary features a range of notable voices, many of whom call the French Quarter home. Among them are Harry Shearer and his wife, Judith Owen, both of whom are residents of the iconic neighborhood. The couple, known for their roles in “The Simpsons” and “Spinal Tap,” offer candid, often humorous commentary throughout the film, poking fun at the challenges they face living in a neighborhood increasingly strained by the pressures of overtourism.

The Broadside is located at 600 North Broad Street. Doors will open at 5 p.m., one hour before the start of the event, allowing guests time to settle in before the music begins.

In addition to the live music and film screening, attendees will find a variety of seating options, including benches, picnic tables, and stools. Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, and those who need assistance with seating due to health or disability concerns can request special accommodations from staff.

The venue has parking available on nearby streets such as Toulouse and Lafitte, and guests may also park in the AutoZone lot (after business hours). Attendees are advised not to park in The Broad Theater lot. For added convenience, a sheriff will be on hand to assist with parking or to escort guests to their cars upon request.

Tickets are $5 and available here.