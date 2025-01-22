French Quarter Accessibility Project: Enhancing Inclusivity Ahead of the Super Bowl

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans (UNO) has partnered with New Orleans & Company, MakeGood, Roll Mobility, and AbleWatch to progress the French Quarter Accessibility Project, a community-driven initiative aimed at improving accessibility for both residents and visitors. It’s designed to ensure that those with mobility challenges can fully enjoy the vibrant atmosphere

NEW ORLEANS - The University of New Orleans (UNO) has partnered with New Orleans & Company, MakeGood, Roll Mobility, and AbleWatch to progress the French Quarter Accessibility Project, a community-driven initiative aimed at improving accessibility for both residents and visitors. It’s designed to ensure that those with mobility challenges can fully enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the French Quarter.

The project began on Nov. 1, 2024, with a goal of collecting comprehensive accessibility data ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl. Participants, including local students, businesses, healthcare professionals, and community members, are invited to document accessible features in French Quarter establishments using the Roll Mobility app.

Participants who log accessibility data via the app are automatically entered into a leaderboard, competing for various prizes. These rewards include New Orleans Pelicans tickets, two 3D printers, and restaurant gift cards. The grand prize—a $1,000 reward—will be awarded to the most prolific accessibility mapper.

The data collected through this initiative will be used to create a detailed accessibility map of the French Quarter, helping visitors with disabilities navigate the neighborhood more easily. Additionally, the information will be shared with business owners to encourage improvements in accessibility and to foster a more inclusive environment.

New Orleans & Company, the city’s official destination marketing organization, was founded in 1960 and now represents over 1,100 member businesses. It is leveraging its extensive network to promote the French Quarter Accessibility Project and ensure widespread community involvement in promoting New Orleans as a tourism destination that caters to the needs of all people.

Roll Mobility, a cutting-edge accessibility app that helps users find and document accessible features in public spaces, is providing the technical framework for creating the accessibility map, allowing users to log features such as ramps, accessible restrooms, and parking spaces.

MakeGood and AbleWatch are offering accessibility recommendations to guide businesses and urban planners toward creating inclusive spaces. MakeGood is a New Orleans-based collective focused on adaptive technology and design to solve accessibility challenges in the built environment and AbleWatch is a nonprofit initiative advocating for greater accessibility and inclusion for individuals with disabilities.

UNO’s involvement with the French Quarter Accessibility Project highlights its commitment to integrating accessibility into academic research and community engagement. Dr. Bridget M. Bordelon, a professor at the Lester E. Kabacoff School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism Administration, has emphasized the educational value of the initiative. “Our research on tourism accessibility transforms how we understand urban spaces, particularly in historic cities. By integrating disability best practices into classroom learning, we go beyond identifying barriers—actively reimagining inclusivity,” Bordelon explained. “This approach empowers UNO students to view events, attractions, festivals, hotels, restaurants, and public spaces from diverse perspectives, fostering innovative solutions that make environments more welcoming and accessible for all.”

The French Quarter Accessibility Project complements ongoing efforts by New Orleans & Company to improve accessibility citywide. Organizers have identified other neighborhoods for future accessibility reviews, using the French Quarter as a model for inclusive urban planning.

As New Orleans prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for the Super Bowl, the French Quarter Accessibility Project serves as a vital step toward making the French Quarter more inclusive. By combining cutting-edge technology, community participation, and innovative design, the initiative aims to create lasting change and set a precedent for accessibility efforts in historic urban areas.