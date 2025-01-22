Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Infrastructure

French Quarter Accessibility Project: Enhancing Inclusivity Ahead of the Super Bowl

January 22, 2025   |By
French Quarter
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans (UNO) has partnered with New Orleans & Company, MakeGood, Roll Mobility, and AbleWatch to progress the French Quarter Accessibility Project, a community-driven initiative aimed at improving accessibility for both residents and visitors. It’s designed to ensure that those with mobility challenges can fully enjoy the vibrant atmosphere

Already an Insider? Log in

To continue reading this article...

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter