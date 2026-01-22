Freeman Futurist Series Probes Tech Healthcare Disruptions

NEW ORLEANS – As artificial intelligence (AI), advanced diagnostics and next-generation medical devices rapidly reshape a $4 trillion global healthcare industry, the Tulane University A. B. Freeman School of Business is bringing senior industry leaders to campus to examine how innovation is changing the way healthcare is delivered, paid for and scaled.

The event is part of the Freeman Futurist Series with Cliff Farrah, a new quarterly speaker series spotlighting innovation, leadership and technologies that are reshaping global industries.

Farrah, a growth-strategy consultant and author, will host “Bioinnovation: The Future of Healthcare” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22, in the Marshall Family Commons, located on the first floor of the Goldring/Woldenberg Business Complex on Tulane’s uptown campus. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited, and advance registration is required. Attendees can register here.

The featured panelists include Paul Beresford, the senior vice president of BioPharma Partnerships at Path.AI, a biotech company that develops AI-powered solutions for pathology; Sheri Dodd, the chief executive officer for at-home therapy device company Tactile Medical and former president of Medtronic Canada; and Stacey Shulman, the vice president and general manager of Health, Education and Consumer Industries for the Intel Corp.

Together, the panelists bring senior leadership experience in payer policy and access, AI and diagnostics and biopharma partnerships. Attendees will see live demonstrations and videos of medical devices and technologies, and there will be an interactive Q&A.

New Orleans BioInnovation Center Director and Tulane alumnus Kris Khalil will serve as the emcee for the event and connect what is happening in New Orleans to the national leaders on the panel.

The Freeman Futurist Series with Cliff Farrah aims to equip working professionals, students and alumni with a clear understanding of emerging and future business practices to help them gain an advantage in the workforce. Through dynamic panels featuring industry leaders, Tulane faculty and accomplished alumni, each session examines how technologies, including AI, automation, robotics and quantum computing, are transforming sectors across the economy. All programs will be recorded for digital distribution across Freeman and partner channels.

“Bioinnovation represents a powerful convergence of the cross-functional expertise we emphasize at the Freeman School, integrating finance, strategy and analytics with cutting-edge technology management and entrepreneurship,” said Paulo Goes, Freeman School dean. “I am pleased to welcome these outstanding industry leaders to campus to share their insights on how technological advances in healthcare are reshaping the business landscape, ensuring our students are prepared to lead in this rapidly evolving sector.”

Farrah, author of the acclaimed book “Growing the Top Line: Four Key Questions and the Proven Process for Scaling Your Business,” has more than 30 years in growth-strategy consulting across a variety of industries.

“Healthcare stands at the threshold of an unprecedented, technology-driven revolution that will impact virtually every facet of business over the next decade, and Tulane and New Orleans are at the forefront of that transformation,” Farrah said. “For this second installment of the Freeman Futurist Series, we have assembled top executives to help students move beyond the hype and understand exactly how these disruptions will define their future industries, roles and careers.”

The Freeman School is dedicated to developing business leaders through innovative education and real-world experiences. The school’s Stewart Center for Professional & Executive Education offers specialized MBA programs and customized executive education designed to equip working professionals to lead in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape. The Stewart Center prepares professionals to thrive amid technological disruption and economic change.

The next session will take place in April and will focus on private equity. Click here to watch the inaugural session on AI, Robotics & Quantum Computing.