Freedom Intermodal Expands New Orleans East Operations

NEW ORLEANS — The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) have announced the expansion of Freedom Intermodal Tank Services operations in New Orleans East with the opening of a new bulk liquid packaging facility that further strengthens Louisiana’s position as a premier global trade and logistics hub.

The investment expands Freedom Intermodal’s capabilities by adding a fully automated bulk liquid packaging system designed for precision filling of drums and totes, creating a seamless, end-to-end logistics solution for bulk liquid shippers. Located adjacent to the company’s existing operations on France Rd. Parkway, the facility integrates packaging, warehousing, transloading, storage, heating, blending, cleaning, trucking, and rail service into a single logistics platform.

The expansion leverages one of the region’s greatest competitive advantages: direct connectivity to the Port of New Orleans, the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, and all six Class I railroads serving North America.

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“At Port NOLA, our mission is to deliver seamless connectivity and world-class infrastructure that supports economic growth throughout Louisiana and beyond,” said Beth Branch, President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “Freedom Intermodal’s expansion is a powerful example of how strategic private-sector investment, combined with the unmatched multimodal connectivity offered by Port NOLA and NOPB, creates new opportunities for businesses to move products more efficiently.”

Freedom Intermodal specializes in the transportation and handling of bulk liquids and ISO tanks, including rail-to-truck and truck-to-rail transloading, storage, heating, blending, cleaning, and transportation services. The addition of bulk liquid packaging capabilities enables customers to package, store, and distribute products from a single location, reducing handling, improving efficiency, and streamlining operations.

Freedom Intermodal Expands Logistics Capabilities

The facility consists of Class A warehouse space, with 38 outbound dock doors, covered truck and rail unloading, heating and blending capabilities, a 450-railcar storage-in-transit yard, a dedicated trucking fleet, and four acres of laydown yard and trailer parking. Located just seven miles from the Port of New Orleans and one mile from Interstate 10, the site is strategically positioned to serve customers moving products by rail, truck, barge and vessel.

The Port of New Orleans is the only deep-water port in the United States connected to all 6 class-I railroads through the New Orleans Public Belt. The NOPB plays a critical role in connecting businesses to national and international markets. The railroad’s unique connectivity allows customers such as Freedom Intermodal to efficiently move products throughout North America while maintaining direct access to one of the nation’s leading port complexes.

“Freedom Intermodal’s investment highlights the value of the integrated logistics ecosystem we have built in New Orleans,” said Tomeka Bryant, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “NOPB’s six-Class I railroad connectivity, combined with Port NOLA’s global maritime reach and Louisiana’s strong industrial manufacturing sector, gives customers access to supply chain solutions that are difficult to replicate anywhere else in the country. This expansion strengthens our ability to attract new business, support industrial growth, and create economic opportunity throughout Louisiana.”

The new facility is expected to improve supply chain optionality for customers by reducing freight costs, shortening turnaround times, increasing throughput, and providing greater visibility and control over the movement of bulk liquid products.

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“Being a full-service facility and having the integrated ability to handle the inbound transportation, packaging, warehousing, and outbound transportation for bulk shippers allows them to benefit from a one-stop-shop provider with unmatched connectivity and control,” said Jeff Louis, CEO of Freedom Intermodal Tank Services. “Having access to every Class I railroad right here in New Orleans and being in close proximity to the Port of New Orleans gives us a major advantage that no other bulk liquid packaging facility in the area can offer.”

Louis added, “Our new packaging facility complements our full-service logistics model and enables faster, safer, and more cost-effective movement of liquids. We’re proud to be part of a forward-looking port and rail community that’s focused on innovation and customer success.”

The expansion reflects growing demand for integrated logistics solutions that connect rail, truck, and maritime transportation. By bringing these capabilities together in one location, Freedom Intermodal, Port NOLA, and NOPB are helping strengthen the reliability and efficiency of supply chains that support industries across the United States and around the world.