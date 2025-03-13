Free Training Supports New Orleans as a Premier Hospitality Destination

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As a city renowned for its world-class hospitality and ability to host major events, New Orleans depends on a skilled and knowledgeable workforce to maintain its reputation. The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) and Sodexo Live! are offering a free, three-hour, hands-on hospitality training designed to equip service industry workers with essential skills that ensure exceptional guest experiences across the city’s hotels, restaurants, and event venues.

Upcoming classes are scheduled for March 27 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. and March 28 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Sign up here to attend the free training to step into festival season with confidence.

These engaging sessions are open to all customer-facing workers looking to refine their service approach and uphold the city’s legacy as a premier destination for conferences, sporting events, and cultural gatherings. New Orleans is uniquely built to host, with a deep-rooted tradition of providing outstanding hospitality to visitors from around the world. This training will reinforce the skills that set New Orleans apart as an industry leader.

- Sponsors -

Participants will gain valuable insights into delivering world-class hospitality by blending New Orleans’ signature warmth with globally recognized service standards. They will also learn how to create lasting guest connections by building meaningful relationships that enhance guest satisfaction and loyalty. The training will focus on mastering communication and adaptability, equipping attendees with skills in active listening, problem-solving, and service recovery techniques. Additionally, participants will develop professionalism and enthusiasm, ensuring they represent their venue with excellence and leave a lasting impression on every guest.

Led by Sodexo Live! Experience Makers and NOCHI hospitality trainers, this workshop will provide hands-on learning and practical takeaways that can be immediately applied in restaurants, hotels, event venues, and beyond.

“New Orleans is known for its legendary hospitality, and as we prepare for an action-packed festival season, we want to ensure every service professional has the tools to provide unforgettable guest experiences,” said Gerald Duhon, Executive Director of NOCHI. “Partnering with Sodexo Live! allows us to bring expert training to our city’s hospitality workforce, strengthening our industry at a time when it matters most.”

About Sodexo Live!

Sodexo Live! manages prestigious convention, cultural, and sporting venues and major events all over the world, including the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans Arena, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, and the National WWII Museum. With 40,000 employees and 500 sites, Sodexo Live! offers clients a range of bespoke catering, sales, and event management services, helping to transform the consumer experience into unforgettable memories. Sodexo Live! commits to unlocking customers’ full potential while favoring local communities.

Sodexo Live! contributes to the success of prestigious events such as Royal Ascot, the Tour de France, the Rugby World Cup and soon the Paris 2024 Games, and showcases exceptional venues such as the Eiffel Tower Restaurants, Bateaux Parisiens, Yachts de Paris, the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the Museo del Prado in Madrid, Hard Rock Stadium, the Scottish National Gallery, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

- Sponsors -

About New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that educates a diverse community of learners to sustain an ever-evolving hospitality industry. NOCHI offers a platform for professional and personal growth, increasing access and minimizing barriers to career pathways while supporting the promotion and economic development of the culinary arts and hospitality industry.

NOCHI is committed to offering programs that give industry developed and industry-recognized training for long-term career opportunities in a variety of fields from food and beverage to guest services, as well as enthusiast courses for the at-home gourmand. NOCHI believes the city’s rich culinary heritage and culture make the perfect setting for an institute where the next generations of talent and leadership for the industry will be developed.