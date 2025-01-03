Free Screening of The Herricanes Documentary Showcasing the History of the Women’s National Football League

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Longue Vue House and Gardens‘ Jan. 4 screening of The Herricanes documentary by Olivia Kuan, showcasing the history of the Women’s National Football League (1974-1988), is now free and open to the public and will take place at 4 p.m. as planned.

The pre-screening “pep rally” for Women in Football, which was set to take place Jan. 4 at 3 p.m., has been canceled due to the recent tragedy in the French Quarter.

The screening is one component of a larger exhibit, Women in Football, exploring the remarkable journeys of women who have defied expectations, shattered glass ceilings, and left an indelible mark on the sport. National sports figures such as Olivia Manning, Heather Van Norman, and Warren Moon, have signed up to “join the movement” being led by Dr. Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL.

“Longue Vue has a storied history of breaking gender barriers and fighting for recognition in male-dominated fields,” said the gardens’ Executive Director, Dr. Stella Baty Landis. “The grounds’ chief landscape architect, Ellen Biddle Shipman, was a trailblazer in her own right. Supporting initiatives like Women in Football honors legacies like hers and speaks directly to our mission.”

Women in Football will also be open to the public Feb. 5, 5-7 p.m. featuring a variety of memorabilia and accounts from female football competitors nationwide. From pioneering players who fought for opportunities, to the influential executives and coaches who shaped the game, Women in Football seeks to uncover hidden histories and spotlight unsung heroines who paved the way for today’s female athletes.

“This movement goes beyond the players on the field,” says Dr. Jen Welter, “It highlights women in every corner of the sport: front office executives, media personalities, coaches, referees, cheerleaders, scouts, owners, agents, and investors. By telling their stories, we honor the progress made and highlight the diverse roles women have played in shaping football as we know it.”

Driven by a passion to create lasting change, Dr. Jen Welter founded Grrridiron Girls, the first national football camp series specifically for girls, designed to empower the next generation of female athletes. This year, the 7th annual Grrridiron Girls will be presented in partnership with 18th Ward at Longue Vue House and Gardens. The camp will offer 18th ward participants the chance to learn the fundamentals of flag football in a setting that embodies the spirit of revolutionary women such as Edith Stern and Ellen Biddle Shipman.

“We, alongside our community, are mourning this horrific tragedy and want to take this time to be a resource for the many individuals seeking solace,” said Shelbi Copain, media outreach at Longue Vue House and Gardens. “With respect to this goal, Longue Vue House and Gardens will also suspend garden admission pricing through Sunday, January 5, and offer free garden admission to all members of the public. We hope the grounds can be a place of refuge and support for those struggling to carry the heavy burden of grief surrounding our city.”

Film Screenings of The Herricanes by Olivia Kuan:

Saturday, Jan. 4, 4-5:30 p.m. – Free tickets available at longuevue.com.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2:30-4:00 p.m.

Women in Football Exhibit:

Opening Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 5-7:00 p.m.

Closing March 15, 2025.

Tickets available here.

Longue Vue House and Gardens was established in 1921 as a private residence and bequeathed in 1980 as a community space. Today it blends the educational opportunity of a history museum with the design and community service of a public garden. Through environmental stewardship and public programing on the eight-acre, National Historic Landmark site, Longue Vue House and Gardens honors the vision of its founders and furthers its mission to preserve and share a legacy of design, community, and lifelong learning.