Free “A Taste of Hospitality” Training Preps Frontline Service Industry for Upcoming Major Events in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) and Sodexo Live! are hosting “A Taste of Hospitality,” a free three-hour hospitality training session focused on service excellence on Jan. 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. until noon at NOCHI, 745 Howard Avenue in New Orleans.

As New Orleans prepares to host major events including Super Bowl LIX and Mardi Gras in the coming weeks, the hands-on hospitality training sessions will explore best practices in guest engagement, teamwork, and delivering personalized service that blends New Orleans’ flair for hospitality with world-class service standards.

Facilitated by NOCHI and Sodexo Live! trainers, the free training sessions are open to New Orleans’ frontline hospitality industry workers and anyone interested in learning the principles of delivering exceptional service and guest experiences. Register here.

“A Taste of Hospitality” training will cover the fundamentals of delivering outstanding service and hospitality including: Steps of Service; Making Guest Connections; Active Listening Techniques; Communication Styles; Guest Resolutions; and Team Building.

“New Orleans welcomes guests from around the world to experience our unique culture of cuisine, service, and hospitality,” said Gerald Duhon, executive director of NOCHI. “Our entertainment venues, restaurants, bars, hotels, museums, and attractions are often on a national stage. Through hospitality training we are investing in New Orleans’ hospitality workforce, culture, and economy.”

“The New Orleans hospitality industry is filled with talent,” said Belinda Oakley, CEO of Sodexo Live!. “To secure and reinforce New Orleans’ reputation as a global leader in food and hospitality excellence, we must foster the next generation of professionals. Providing these training opportunities is just one example of how Sodexo Live! and NOCHI will work together to strengthen the talent pipeline.”

Sodexo Live! oversees some of the world’s most iconic global events, including the recent Paris 2024 Games, and will be in the center of the action at Super Bowl LIX as the longtime hospitality partner to Caesars Superdome. NOCHI is at the forefront of culinary and hospitality learning, offering vocational-style programs, continuing education, and professional development. Together, Sodexo Live! and NOCHI aim to be a national leader and an educational hub for hospitality training.

To learn more about the free “A Taste of Hospitality” training sessions offered at NOCHI on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 and to register to participate, visit here.

Sodexo Live! manages prestigious convention, cultural, and sporting venues and major events all over the world. With 40,000 employees and 500 sites, Sodexo Live! offers clients a range of bespoke catering, sales, and event management services, helping to transform the consumer experience into unforgettable memories. Sodexo Live! commits to unlocking customers’ full potential while favoring local communities. Sodexo Live! contributes to the success of prestigious events such as Royal Ascot, the Tour de France, the Rugby World Cup and the Paris 2024 Games, and showcases exceptional venues such as the Eiffel Tower Restaurants, Bateaux Parisiens, Yachts de Paris, the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the Museo del Prado in Madrid, Hard Rock Stadium, the Scottish National Gallery, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that educates a diverse community of learners to sustain an ever-evolving hospitality industry. We offer a platform for professional and personal growth, increasing access and minimizing barriers to career pathways while supporting the promotion and economic development of the culinary arts and hospitality industry.