Framebridge Opens First Louisiana Location in New Orleans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Framebridge, the leading custom framing company that launched as an online platform in 2014, announced the opening of its first Louisiana location at 5530 Magazine Street in New Orleans. The new store marks Framebridge’s 34th retail location nationwide and expands the company’s brick-and-mortar presence to 14 states.

Located on New Orleans’ historic Magazine Street, the new Framebridge store offers the brand’s signature custom framing services, expert design consultation, and efficient customer service. Customers can bring in artwork, photographs, memorabilia, and other items to be custom framed, or upload a digital picture into a tabletop frame in store for same-day gifting.

“I have a special place in my heart for New Orleans as my mother grew up here and I am lucky enough to still have lots of family in the city,” said Susan Tynan, founder & CEO of Framebridge. “Ever since we expanded into brick and mortar in 2019, it has been a goal to open a store in New Orleans thanks to the unbeatable culture and the creative people who make the city so unique. We always wanted to be on Magazine.”

Framebridge was founded in 2014 by Tynan after experiencing frustration with the traditional custom framing process, finding it expensive, time-consuming and intimidating. With Framebridge, Tynan has reimagined the custom framing experience by combining quality craftsmanship with modern convenience, clear pricing and a curated selection of frame styles. The brand opened its first store in 2019 in Washington, DC and has continued to successfully expand into brick-and-mortar locations in 14 states: Connecticut, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and now Louisiana. Framebridge’s commitment to making custom framing more accessible and enjoyable is a feature of every location.

All of Framebridge’s stores have custom gallery walls that celebrate and inspire the communities that they serve. New Orleans’ customers will find a framed Trombone Shorty record, a Drew Brees jersey, a Commander’s Palace cocktail napkin, a Tipitina’s concert poster, an archival photo from St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery, and a New Orleans water meter cover, among other local treasures.

“New Orleans’ vibrant culture, rich history, and incredibly creative community make it the perfect home for our newest store,” said Tynan. “We’ve loved seeing what New Orleans has framed over the years–Jazz Fest posters, matchbooks from classic restaurants, and, of course, Mardi Gras photos, pins and doubloons. I can’t wait to see what our customers in New Orleans frame in person.”

Framebridge New Orleans’ Grand Opening is Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. To celebrate Framebridge’s opening, customers will receive a custom watercolor print of New Orleans’ top restaurant matchbooks by local New Orleans artist Tani Koch. Framebridge New Orleans is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.