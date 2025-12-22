FQFI Rings in 2026 with Free Riverfront Celebration

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) has announced it is inviting locals and visitors to ring in the New Year at New Orleans Eve, a free New Year’s Eve concert and countdown celebration. Presented in partnership with New Orleans & Company, the tradition returns to Woldenberg Park on Dec. 31 from 9:00 p.m. to midnight, featuring an expanded footprint and a vibrant mix of music, dancing, and fireworks along the Mississippi River.

This year’s lineup features a group of local favorites including Dumpstaphunk, Sweet Crude, and DJ Captain Charles. The evening culminates with the fleur-de-lis drop and the Crescent City Countdown Club fireworks, lighting up the riverfront at midnight.

“New Orleans Eve is all about joy, connection, and celebrating together as a community,” said Emily Madero, President & CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “As a nonprofit dedicated to showcasing the best of our city, it’s important to us that we continue offering high-quality events that bring locals and visitors together in one of the most picturesque places in New Orleans, and that we do so in a safe, welcoming environment for all.”

The move to Woldenberg Park reflects FQFI’s continued commitment to creating a safe, enjoyable experience for all attendees. The riverfront location offers more space, improved sightlines for fireworks, and enhanced public safety operations coordinated closely with the City of New Orleans and public safety agencies.

“New Orleans & Company is pleased to sponsor this celebration to close out the holiday season and step into the New Year with the spirit that makes this city so special,” said Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “We’re proud to partner with French Quarter Festivals, Inc., to showcase our city’s culture, music, and hospitality for visitors and residents alike. This year we also remember and honor the victims of the tragic events of New Years Day, January 1, 2025. This past year proved what we’ve always known: The unique light of this great city cannot be dimmed.”

About the Artists

Leroy Jones — A native of New Orleans’ Seventh Ward and longtime Preservation Hall trumpeter, Leroy Jones is revered as one of the city’s most accomplished jazz musicians.

Dumpstaphunk — Born on the Jazz & Heritage Festival stage, Dumpstaphunk, featuring lead singer Ivan Neville, channels the deep New Orleans funk legacy of the Neville and Meters families with high-energy performances and powerful grooves.

Sweet Crude — This bilingual pop band blends Louisiana French lyrics with infectious indie rhythms, creating an unmistakably modern sound that honors the city’s cultural roots.

DJ Captain Charles — Known as “The King of New Orleans DJs,” Captain Charles has been spinning for decades, bridging generations with a mix of classic R&B, funk, and bounce.

For the full schedule, event details, and updates, visit fqfi.org/holidays.

About French Quarter Festivals, Inc.

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the Vieux Carré and the City of New Orleans through high-quality special events and activities that showcase the culture and heritage of this unique city, contribute to the economic well-being of the community, and instill increased pride in the people of New Orleans. FQFI annually produces French Quarter Festival, Satchmo SummerFest, and other cultural programming.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world. For more information, visit us at neworleans.com.