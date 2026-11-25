Harold Daigle. Photo provided by the FPA-East.

NEW ORLEANS — The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East (FPA-East) has promoted Harold Daigle to director of operations after he served as interim director since April 2026. Daigle oversees operations for the region’s hurricane and storm damage risk reduction system, including complex structures and pump stations serving Greater New Orleans.

“Harold brings a tremendous combination of technical expertise, institutional knowledge, and proven leadership to this role,” said L. Jeff Williams, Regional Director of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East. “He understands this system from both sides, helping deliver some of our region’s most critical flood protection infrastructure and now leading the effort to operate and maintain them. I have tremendous confidence in Harold and his ability to lead our operations team as we continue strengthening the long-term reliability and readiness of our flood protection system.”

Daigle has experience in both infrastructure development and operations. Since joining FPA-East in 2019, he has supported complex structures and the Permanent Canal Closures and Pump Stations as a senior operations engineer before moving into operations leadership.

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His work on these regional assets began during his tenure with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority from 2007 to 2019. In project management and administrative roles, he helped advance two major east bank projects: the approximately $1.34 billion Inner Harbor Navigation Canal Surge Barrier and the approximately $700 million Permanent Canal Closures and Pump Stations. He served as the nonfederal sponsor’s senior project manager for both projects, partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A licensed professional engineer in Louisiana and certified Project Management Professional, Daigle holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

About FPA-East

FPA-East manages flood protection infrastructure serving more than 1 million residents across the east bank of Orleans and Jefferson parishes and St. Bernard Parish. Its regional system includes 192 miles of levees and floodwalls, 244 land-based floodgates, eight navigable floodgates and three permanent canal closures and pump stations.