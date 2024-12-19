Fourchon Oilman’s Association Achieves Record-Breaking Year with $150K in Community Contributions

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) — The Fourchon Oilman’s Association (FOA) proudly announces its largest annual contribution to date, awarding $150,000 in community support through grants and workforce readiness partnerships. This milestone brings the total amount given since FOA’s inception in 2011 to an impressive $1.1 million, marking a historic moment in the association’s commitment to strengthening the community and advancing educational opportunities.

This year, FOA will distribute 15 grants totaling $100,000 to nonprofit organizations dedicated to enhancing education, resources, and community development across Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle. Additionally, the FOA has pledged $25,000 each to two workforce readiness initiatives, forging new partnerships with the Career Magnet Center and Fletcher Technical Community College to support training and development for the next generation of local workers.

“These contributions represent FOA’s steadfast dedication to giving back to the communities that support us,” said David Klingman, President of the Fourchon Oilman’s Association. “Reaching $1.1 million in total contributions is a proud achievement for our association, and we’re excited to see the positive impact these grants and partnerships will have in our region.”

- Sponsors -

FOA’s community grant program is made possible through proceeds generated by the association’s flagship events: the annual summer fishing invitational and the premier fall golf tournament, which brings together industry leaders and community members in a shared mission of giving.

Applications for the FOA community grant program are accepted annually from 501(c)(3) or 170(b) nonprofit organizations, with a submission deadline of November 1 each year.