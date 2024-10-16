Fourchon Oilman’s Association Accepting Grant Applications to Support Local Nonprofits

CUT OFF, La. (press release) – The Fourchon Oilman’s Association (FOA) has announced the opening of its 2024 grant application period for nonprofit organizations. This initiative continues FOA’s long-standing tradition of investing in community growth and development across the Terrebonne, Lafourche and Grand Isle regions. FOA is dedicated to advancing education and providing critical resources to local nonprofit organizations that work to improve the quality of life for area residents.

Nonprofit organizations can find more information and apply for the grants via the FOA website at https://www.fourchonoilmans.com/grants/. The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 15, with the grant distribution set to take place in December.

Since 2011, FOA has donated over $950,000 in grants and scholarships, demonstrating its commitment to local philanthropy. Despite facing disruptions due to the pandemic and multiple hurricanes, which led to the cancellation of their fishing tournament in 2019, 2020, and 2022, FOA returned stronger in 2023, successfully hosting their annual fishing and golf tournaments. As a result, FOA has resumed its charitable giving with renewed energy.

“We are excited to be moving forward with our grant program once again,” said Reed Pere, president of the Fourchon Oilman’s Association. “Despite the challenges of recent years, we remain fully dedicated to supporting our community and providing resources to nonprofits making a lasting difference. We encourage organizations to explore the opportunities available through our grants and join us in fostering positive growth in the region.”

For additional information, eligibility criteria, and to apply for the grant, interested nonprofits should visit the FOA website. FOA looks forward to partnering with local organizations to continue its mission of contributing to the community’s well-being and progress.