Fourchon Energy Association is Accepting Grant Applications

CUT OFF, La. – The Fourchon Energy Association (FEA) has announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2026 Community Grant Program. The program provides financial support to nonprofit organizations and initiatives that serve residents of Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle.

Applications will be accepted through November 11, 2026.

The FEA Community Grant Program supports organizations whose work strengthens local communities through education, health and human services, youth development, environmental stewardship, community improvement, and other charitable efforts that enhance quality of life throughout the region.

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“The Fourchon Energy Association is proud to reinvest in the communities that have long supported the energy industry and the people who power it,” said Tish Hebert, Executive Director, “Through our grant program, we are able to support local organizations that are creating meaningful change and making a lasting impact in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle.”

Nonprofit organizations serving these communities are encouraged by FEA to apply for funding. Grant applications and program guidelines are available at FourchonEnergy.com.

Completed applications must be submitted no later than November 11, 2026. Grant recipients will be announced following the application review and selection process.