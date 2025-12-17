Fourchon Energy Association Awards $165K Grants

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (press release) – The Fourchon Energy Association (FEA) has announced the award of $165,000 in Community Grants for 2025, marking the largest total grant amount distributed in the program’s history. These funds will support a wide range of nonprofit organizations and community initiatives that enhance education, workforce development, and quality of life throughout Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish.

The FEA Community Grants Program is designed to reinvest in the communities that support the energy industry. This year’s record-breaking investment reflects the Association’s continued commitment to strengthening the region through meaningful, long-term impact.

“Our communities play a vital role in the success of the energy industry,” said David Klingman, FEA Board President. “By awarding the largest amount in our program’s history, we are reaffirming our responsibility to give back and to support organizations that are making a real difference in the lives of our neighbors.”

- Sponsors -

Grant recipients for 2025 represent a diverse group of organizations focused on education, workforce training and development, and essential services. Each organization was selected through a competitive application and review process. Grants were given to:

Hope Extreme, $10,000

Bags of Hope, $10,000

CASA of Terrebonne, $5,000

CASA of Lafourche, $5,000

Rebuilding Together Bayou (part of Rebuilding Together New Orleans), $20,000

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit, $10,000

CHeriSH Times Two, $5,000

Lafourche Education Foundation, $20,000

Start Corporation YouthBuild, $25,000

Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center, $25,000

Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation, $25,000

Recreational Fisheries Research Institute, $5,000

Funding for the Community Grants Program is made possible through the generous support of Fourchon Energy Association members and partners. Their investment enables FEA to support initiatives that create lasting, positive impact throughout the region.

The Fourchon Energy Association formally recognized the 2025 grant recipients at a Community Grant Check Presentation Ceremony earlier in Dec.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

For more information about the Fourchon Energy Association and its Community Grants Program, visit www.fourchonenergy.com.

About the Fourchon Energy Association

The Fourchon Energy Association (FEA) is a nonprofit organization that supports the energy industry and invests in the communities it serves. Through community grants and educational scholarships, FEA has awarded more than $1.3 million to support education, workforce development, and community well-being across Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Grand Isle.

The Fourchon Oilman’s Association rebranded as the Fourchon Energy Association earlier this year. The group’s board decided to change the name to reflect a broader focus on oil, gas, and emerging energy sectors while continuing its longstanding community grant and scholarship work.