NEW ORLEANS – Four Seasons Private Residences New Orleans has released a limited collection of 25 developer reserve homes, representing some of the final opportunities within the 92-home building and offering buyers a chance to own property in the mixed-use tower along the Mississippi River.

Of the 25 newly released homes, two have already sold for nearly $5 million following the debut of newly completed model residences. The furnished model units are available for private tours, alongside several penthouse residences being offered as unfinished space that buyers can customize.

Christine Lutz, Director of New Development Sales for The Dawn McKenna Group, said the early response from the brokerage community and buyers has been strong.

Four Seasons Unveils 25 Reserve Residences. Photo credit Dawn McKenna Group Coldwell Banker Realty.

“We are thrilled with the response from the nearly 200 brokers who joined us last week for previews of the model homes,” said Lutz. “The immediate sales activity confirms what we’ve always known: there is an appetite for the white-glove lifestyle that only the Four Seasons can provide. These reserve homes are truly the crown jewels of the building.”

Defining Features – Four Seasons

The defining feature of the property is Four Seasons service, managed by a dedicated Director of Residences and a 24-hour residential staff. Residents enjoy a life of “ease and simplicity” with access to more than 22,500 square feet of managed amenities, including a 75-foot rooftop pool, private spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and 7,500 square feet of private gardens.

Additional offerings include a residents-only floor featuring a historic hall, private bar lounge, children’s playroom and golf simulator, as well as a private porte-cochère and lobby, a dedicated high-speed elevator bank and secure valet parking with electric-vehicle charging. Residents also have on-demand access to in-residence dining, grocery stocking, housekeeping and commercial laundry and linen processing.

Melissa Ziweslin, Senior Managing Director of Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, said the newly released homes reflect the brand’s highest standards.

“The Reserve Residences deliver the highest expression of Four Seasons Private Residences’ lifestyle, combining local heritage, refined design, an iconic riverfront setting, and the exceptional service buyers expect,” said Ziweslin. “For twenty years, Corcoran Sunshine has connected discerning buyers with homes that surpass expectations, and we’re proud to represent this exclusive opportunity.”

The newly released collection offers a variety of floor plans, from one-bedroom pied-à-terres starting at $750,000 to penthouse residences priced from $4.95 million. Sales and marketing are led by The Dawn McKenna Group, with Coldwell Banker TEC, in partnership with Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. The on-site Sales Manager is Victoria Singleton of The Dawn McKenna Group.

About The Dawn McKenna Group

The Dawn McKenna Group (DMG) is a luxury real estate team founded by Dawn McKenna. The group has reported more than $6 billion in career sales and operates in markets including Chicago, Chicago’s North Shore and Western Suburbs, Naples, Park City, Lake Geneva, Harbor Country and 30A.

According to The Wall Street Journal/RealTrends rankings, DMG has been listed among the Top 20 Mega Teams in the United States and holds the No. 1 position in Chicagoland, the Midwest, Naples and Park City. In addition to residential resale, the firm operates a development division focused on sales and marketing for residential projects in the United States and Caribbean, representing more than $1.9 billion in active inventory.

About Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group

Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group specializes in the planning, design, marketing and sale of luxury residential developments. The firm reports more than 30 years of experience and nearly $60 billion in collective sales.

The company represents properties across the United States and in select international markets. Corcoran Sunshine serves as the new development arm of The Corcoran Group, which is part of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., formerly Realogy Holdings Corp.