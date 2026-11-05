Four Seasons to Open Trattoria Varco

NEW ORLEANS — Four Seasons Hotel & Residences New Orleans has announced the Nov. 13 grand opening of Trattoria Varco, a new Italian restaurant overlooking the Mississippi River. Located on the hotel’s fifth floor, the restaurant will feature handmade pastas, fresh cheeses, house-cured salumi and Italian-inspired preparations of Gulf seafood, adding a new dining option to the New Orleans riverfront.

Inspired by the warmth and conviviality of an Italian neighborhood trattoria, Varco is grounded in a shared appreciation for quality ingredients, time-honored techniques and the simple pleasures of gathering around the table. Meaning “passage” in Italian, Varco draws inspiration from its setting overlooking the Mississippi River, a historic gateway for cultural exchange, and the shared love of food and hospitality that connects Italy and New Orleans.

Photo provided by Trattoria Varco.

From pasta shaped by hand to freshly baked focaccia and hand-pulled burrata, craftsmanship is woven throughout the dining experience.

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“Trattoria Varco brings together two cultures that share a deep appreciation for exceptional food and the joy of gathering around the table,” said Esther Oh Kostecky, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “We wanted to create the kind of restaurant you want to return to again and again, where the care and craftsmanship behind every dish are matched by a warm, lively atmosphere that feels both special and wonderfully familiar. As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, Varco represents an exciting new chapter in the continued evolution of our Hotel and the culinary experiences we bring to New Orleans.”

Trattoria Varco – Italian Craftsmanship

Under the direction of Chef Glen Forman, Trattoria Varco celebrates Italian culinary traditions through a menu rooted in craftsmanship, seasonality and abundance. An emphasis on preparation from scratch brings the kitchen’s work to the forefront, with handmade pastas, fresh cheeses, hand-pulled burrata, house-cured salumi and breads and focaccia baked in-house.

Designed to be shared, the menu begins with antipasti, crudo, artisanal cheeses and cured meats. Handmade pastas take center stage, from lamb and ricotta agnolotti del plin to paccheri Bolognese and spaghetti cacio e pepe, alongside Italian-inspired preparations of Gulf seafood, grilled meats and seasonal contorni.

Photo provided by Trattoria Varco.

Executive Pastry Chef Emily Rosenberg brings her expertise to a collection of Italian desserts, including tiramisu affogato, budino and bombolone.

The Italian Art of Aperitivo

Adjacent to the restaurant, Bar Varco brings the Italian tradition of aperitivo to New Orleans. Designed as both a destination of its own and a place to begin or end dinner at Varco, the bar transitions from afternoon aperitivo into evening drinks, with a beverage program spanning Italian classics, spritzes, regional wines, espresso and spirit-free cocktails.

A menu of bar snacks includes house-cured meats, crispy mozzarella bites, ricotta and prosciutto crostini, Louisiana Gulf oysters and pizzette. The bar will also offer a nightly Aperitivo Hour.

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Photo provided by Trattoria Varco.

A New Gathering Place on the Riverfront

The opening of Trattoria Varco continues the expansion of dining options at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans as the property celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Located on the fifth floor, the restaurant offers several dining experiences, including a Salumi Bar, an outdoor terrace overlooking the Mississippi River and a main dining room. Bar Varco provides an additional option for afternoon and evening drinks.

Following a soft opening Oct. 28, Trattoria Varco will celebrate its official grand opening Nov. 13, 2026, at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

The restaurant will be open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 to 10 p.m. and for breakfast daily from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.