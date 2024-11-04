Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Appoints Natalie Placer as Director of Marketing

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Four Seasons New Orleans Hotel and Private Residences has announced the appointment of Natalie Placer as the property’s new director of marketing. A seasoned luxury hospitality professional, Placer brings over two decades of experience to her new role, including significant tenure with Four Seasons properties across the country. A native of Louisiana, Placer is charged with leveraging her wide-ranging hospitality expertise on behalf of her home state’s only AAA Five Diamond hotel.

“Natalie’s extensive experience within the Four Seasons brand, coupled with her deep connection to Louisiana, makes her the ideal leader for our marketing efforts,” said Esther Oh Kostecky, general manager, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “As we embark on a substantial year for the city, including Super Bowl LIX in February, Natalie’s understanding of luxury hospitality and her passion for New Orleans will be invaluable as we elevate the guest experience and showcase our property as the premier destination in the Crescent City.”

- Sponsors -

A graduate of Louisiana State University, Placer’s career in hospitality began at the Westin New Orleans, where she honed her skills as a conference services manager before joining Four Seasons. Starting at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C., Placer quickly rose through the ranks, holding various roles including sales manager, director of catering, and director of sales, demonstrating her versatility and leadership in various aspects of hotel operations.

Throughout her career with Four Seasons, Placer has played integral roles in major hotel renovations, market repositioning, and implementing innovative sales strategies. Her experience spans from overseeing multi-million dollar catering budgets to managing comprehensive sales and marketing teams. Most recently, Placer served as the director of sales and marketing at Four Seasons Hotel Austin, where she developed, implemented, and executed marketing plans and selling strategies for the iconic property. She looks forward to returning to New Orleans with her husband, Scott McClure, who was born and raised in the Crescent City, dining at their favorite restaurants and rediscovering the destination.