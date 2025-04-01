Four Ochsner Nurses Recognized by Louisiana 40 Under 40

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Four outstanding Ochsner Health nurses have been named to the Louisiana State Nurses Association’s (LSNA) second annual 40 Under 40 list.

The LSNA 40 Under 40 list celebrates 40 future leaders of nursing in Louisiana who are 40 years of age and under, exemplify dedication to the nursing profession, and demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities.

“We are immensely proud of our Ochsner honorees. This recognition celebrates our nurses who fuel their purpose each day and use their voice to influence the growth of the nursing profession and how we deliver high-quality care to our patients and communities,” said Tiffany Murdock, senior vice president and chief nursing officer, Ochsner Health. “These nurse leaders embody compassion and kindness, and we are lucky to have them as part of our team.”

The following Ochsner Health nurses have been included on the 2025 40 Under 40 list:

Jordan Kahan, Director, Office of Strategy Management, Nursing and Legal Strategy, Ochsner Health

Meghan Young, Director of Nursing, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Alicia Boudreaux, RN Supervisor, Telemetry, Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus

Candace Koelling, Manager, Women’s Services, Ochsner Health Center – West Bank

The extraordinary contributions of all Ochsner nurses reflect the organization’s ongoing pursuit of excellence in patient care, education and community engagement.

The LSNA 40 under 40 Awards Ceremony will be held during Nurses Week on May 9 at the Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel in Kenner.

