Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Today's Business News

Four New Orleans Food Businesses Receive 2024 HEINZ Black Kitchen Initiative Grants

December 4, 2024   |By
heinz

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The HEINZ Black Kitchen Initiative, a collaboration between the condiment brandThe LEE Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice (SRRJ), recently announced the 2024 grantees, including four outstanding food businesses in New Orleans. Each selected company will receive $20,000 to help continue their invaluable work uplifting and preserving the legacy of Black food in America.

In New Orleans, the following businesses have been selected as this year’s grantees:

  • Addis NOLA: Celebrating the rich flavors of Ethiopian cuisine in the heart of New Orleans.
  • The Blue Flamingo Sports Bar and Grill: A local favorite offering great food and a welcoming atmosphere for the community.
  • Lagniappe Bakehouse: Known for its delicious baked goods and commitment to quality and craftsmanship.
  • Lil Dizzy’s Cafe – The only Baquet-owned restaurant still going, and it is now owned and operated by  Wayne, Jr and his wife Arkesha. They are making the Creole-Soul tradition proud.

These businesses are not only making a lasting impact in New Orleans’ vibrant culinary scene, but they are also helping to shape a more inclusive and equitable food industry. The grants will support various needs, including restaurant renovations, marketing, staff development, and more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter