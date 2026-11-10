NEW ORLEANS — Mariel Campbell, founder and CEO of New Orleans technology startup EFFECT CO., has been selected as one of 10 finalists in Women in Tech Global’s entrepreneurship competition, earning an opportunity to pitch her company in Paris, France. Campbell said she is the only finalist selected from the United States, bringing international attention to a startup developing technology that helps businesses, nonprofits and government agencies identify community needs, coordinate resources and improve responses to crises and other challenges.

Campbell was selected following Demo Day, the culmination of Women in Tech Global’s inaugural Entrepreneurship Program, which brought together women founders from around the world for training, mentorship and business development. As one of 10 finalists, she will pitch her company in Paris in connection with the Dec. 3 Women in Tech Global Awards. She has also been invited to attend the awards ceremony at the residence of the president of France’s National Assembly in Paris.

Founder Mariel Campbell Earns Dec. 3 Paris Pitch. Image provided by Mariel Campbell.

From Disaster Recovery to Global Recognition

The selection marks another milestone for EFFECT CO., which Campbell founded after years working in disaster response and catastrophe management. Her experience helping families recover from major disasters shaped the company’s approach, as she repeatedly encountered situations in which organizations lacked a clear understanding of what affected communities needed, while residents struggled to have their experiences recognized.

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“I learned the concept of resilience by surviving what I never should have had to survive alone, and by watching people beg for help while the world moved too slowly or looked away completely,” Campbell said in a September interview with Biz New Orleans.

As of September, EFFECT CO. had developed a minimum viable product and was conducting beta testing, with an initial version expected to become available before the end of 2026. The platform is designed to allow individuals to document their experiences, connect with others facing similar situations and track how participating organizations respond. Businesses, nonprofits and government agencies would be able to analyze that information to identify needs, coordinate resources and improve decision-making.

“Institutions will be able to analyze the shared experiences through the platform to effectively prepare, coordinate resources, reduce response and recovery times, and increase the accuracy of resource allocation,” Campbell said in the September interview.

Building International Connections

Campbell participated in Women in Tech Global’s inaugural 10-week Entrepreneurship Program, held from July 14 through Sept. 18. The program included 20 sessions covering customer and market validation, business models, product development, marketing, startup finance, legal considerations and pitching to investors.

“The benefits I have gained include valuable mentorships, networking with founders from around the world, engaging workshops that have helped me build my startup and gain traction, detailed processes for each step of startup development, introductions to experienced leaders, and opportunities to pitch to investors and leaders globally,” Campbell said.

Her advancement to the final 10 now provides an opportunity to present EFFECT CO. to an international audience. The annual Women in Tech Global Awards recognize women and organizations working in technology across multiple regions and categories, including entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation. Founded in 2018, Women in Tech Global reports more than 500,000 members across six continents.

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Campbell’s participation also builds on connections she has established within Louisiana’s entrepreneurial community. She completed The Idea Village’s IDEAinstitute program in spring 2026 and serves as a Louisiana Storyteller through Louisiana Economic Development. In 2025, she attended the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., where she said she discussed resilience with attendees.

“I am beyond honored to represent the incredible startup and tech ecosystem of New Orleans, Louisiana, and our country at this event,” Campbell said.