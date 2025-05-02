Foundation Supports Merger in The 18th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Greater New Orleans Foundation joined nonprofit partners, The 18th Ward and the Trinity Community Center (TCC), to celebrate the grand opening of The 18th Ward Trinity Community Center. The 18th Ward has acquired and now operates the TCC, expanding its capacity to serve the Hollygrove community with enhanced facilities and programs.

“We are thrilled to have helped facilitate the merger of two dynamic organizations through our Strategic Restructuring and Mergers Fund” said Andy Kopplin, President & CEO, Greater New Orleans Foundation. “The 18th Ward and Trinity Community Center have done phenomenal work in our community, and we celebrate them coming together to create an organization that is stronger, more financially stable, and better positioned to scale and have more impact than they were alone.”

In the past, the Foundation has supported the mergers that created People’s Housing+, National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southeast Louisiana, and The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana. The fund also supported the acquisition of Family Services of Greater New Orleans by CADA Prevention & Recovery Center and Project Homecoming, Inc. by Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Initiative.

“We are excited to create more high-quality youth programs and expand workforce development opportunities in Hollygrove,” said Lowrey Crews, Founder and CEO, The 18th Ward. “This is more than just a space—it’s a hub for collaboration and community building.”

The 18th Ward is a New Orleans-based nonprofit dedicated to building community through high-quality, affordable sports programming and workforce development for youth and families across the city. By eliminating barriers to participation, The 18th Ward fosters inclusivity and ensures that all children, regardless of gender, race, income, or neighborhood, have access to its programs.

The Trinity Community Center has served Hollygrove for over 50 years through after-school programs, summer camps, and community events that support the neighborhood.