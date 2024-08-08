Foundation for Louisiana Sponsors 828 Black-led Nonprofits for 828 Giving Day

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Foundation for Louisiana (FFL) is pleased to announce its sponsorship of 828 Black-led nonprofits for the upcoming Give 8/28 Day. This day of philanthropy, held on August 28th, commemorates the anniversary of a number of historically significant events in Black history and promotes charitable giving to organizations that uplift Black communities. By assisting with the application fee payments for these Black-led nonprofits, FFL deepens its commitment to racial justice, prioritizing the work of people of the global majority, and democratizing philanthropy.

The Foundation for Louisiana is deeply committed to advancing racial justice, economic opportunity, and community empowerment. Since its inception, FFL has focused on investing in innovative solutions and supporting community-led efforts to create a more just and equitable future for all Louisianans. The decision to support Give 8/28 Black-led nonprofits aligns with FFL’s mission to uplift underrepresented communities and ensure equitable access to resources and opportunities.

“Supporting 828 Black-led nonprofits through 828 Giving Day is a natural extension of our work in racial justice,” said Charmel Gaulden, President and CEO of the Foundation for Louisiana, in a press release. “By assisting with the application fee payments, we are removing financial barriers and enabling these organizations to focus on their critical missions. Our commitment to democratizing philanthropy means providing platforms and opportunities for Black-led nonprofits to thrive and make impactful changes in their communities.”

FFL’s commitment to advancing racial justice and economic opportunity is particularly significant for smaller Black-led nonprofits, who have historically faced challenges in accessing traditional funding and resources. By supporting these organizations, FFL ensures that they have the financial stability needed to continue their essential work, fostering community development, advocacy, and empowerment at the grassroots level.

Give 8/28 began in 2018, spearheaded by YBGB Institute founder Ebonie Johnson Cooper, with the vision of creating a giving day dedicated to grassroots, Black nonprofits. Starting on a modest budget, the initiative saw 114 participants raise $12,700 in its inaugural year, demonstrating significant potential and community support.

In 2019, Give 8/28 partnered with the crowdfunding platform Mightycause, which provided critical infrastructure and support, resulting in over 170 nonprofits raising more than $34,000. The initiative’s growth continued, with 2020 and 2021 seeing more than $328,000 raised for over 720 Black-led and Black-benefiting organizations, supported by 3,916 donors. In 2022, 272 organizations raised $252,629 from 1,702 individual donors, and last year, 350 organizations raised over $220,000.

In conjunction with sponsoring 828 Black-led nonprofits, FFL is hosting a series of LinkedIn audio events with respected Black philanthropists throughout August. These events aim to engage and inspire the philanthropic community while highlighting the importance of supporting Black-led initiatives. Additionally, FFL is proudly sponsoring the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Black Giving event on Aug. 13, furthering its commitment to promoting and celebrating Black philanthropy initiatives.

Eligible Black-led nonprofits participating in Give 8/28 can take advantage of the Foundation for Louisiana’s application fee assistance. Black-led, Louisiana-based organizations that are accepted to participate in Give 8/28 can apply for reimbursement by following the standard Give 8/28 application process. For more information and to apply, please visit FFL Give 8/28 Support Opportunity.

For more information about the Foundation for Louisiana and its initiatives, please visit www.foundationforlouisiana.org .