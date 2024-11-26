Forward-Thinking Companies Shaping Louisiana’s Future with Innovation and Sustainability

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 26, 2024) — Louisiana is rapidly emerging as a hub for innovation, with forward-thinking businesses spearheading environmental and technological advancements that promise to reshape the state’s future. Companies like Climeworks, Procter & Gamble and Prokeep are leading the charge, investing in sustainable solutions that not only benefit the local economy but also address pressing global challenges.

Even businesses that may not be directly focused on environmental impact are contributing to Louisiana’s growth by creating valuable jobs and driving economic development. From groundbreaking carbon capture technology to renewable energy initiatives and digital communication tools, these businesses are shaping a greener, more tech-driven Louisiana. Here’s a closer look at five of the most impactful companies making strides in the Bayou State’s future.

Climeworks

Direct air capture (DAC) technology developer Climeworks announced its plans to build a facility in southwest Louisiana as part of the Project Cypress DAC Hub. The company will mobilize an additional $50 million in private investment to match the initial $50 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to create one of the world’s largest DAC hubs. The company is expected to create 140 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $123,000. Climeworks also estimates that the project will support 800 construction jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project will result in 329 indirect new jobs, for a total of 469 new jobs in the Southwest Region.

“Louisiana is of particular interest to us for several reasons,” Climeworks Chief Project Development Officer Daniel Nathan said. “The porous geology of the subsurface – which has been well-studied by the U.S. Geological Survey – provides extensive capacity for safe and permanent carbon dioxide storage. In addition, the state’s long history in manufacturing and industrial processes has made for a workforce ideal for supporting the needs of a Direct Air Capture hub – jobs that will be additive to the companies with a longstanding presence in the area.”

Procter & Gamble

The American multinational consumer goods corporation headquartered in Cincinnati, is investing $96.7 million to enhance production capabilities at its facility in Rapides Parish. The investment will fund the installation of production lines that are aimed at increasing overall capacity. The expansion is expected to create 15 direct jobs with an average annual salary of $70,000, while also retaining 572 existing positions. Additionally, Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project will generate approximately 35 indirect jobs, bringing the total potential job creation in the Central Region to 50.

MidSouth Extrusion

This flexible film and bag manufacturer, announced in September that it is investing $17 million at its facility in Ouachita Parish to install two new state-of-the-art blown film extrusion lines to support growing demand from customers. MSE serves customers in a wide array of sectors, including agriculture, consumer products, food and beverage, e-commerce and industrial applications. The company expects to create 21 direct new jobs while retaining 189 current positions in the state. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 45 indirect new jobs, for a total of 66 potential new jobs in the Northeast Region.

Prokeep

This eading customer communication platform designed for distributors, has secured $25 million in Series A funding to accelerate its growth and enhance its demand-generation capabilities. Founded in New Orleans in 2016, Prokeep has quickly become a vital player in the distribution technology space, centralizing communications between distributors and their customers. The platform helps distributors streamline workflows, increase efficiency, and drive sales, now supporting over 8,500 locations and processing more than $11 billion in orders across North America. Prokeep’s success is a testament to Louisiana’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation, with the company’s headquarters in New Orleans contributing to the region’s expanding tech ecosystem.

DAQA

DAQA, a leader in player-centric testing programs and technology-driven quality solutions for the video game industry, has opened a new Quality Assurance (QA) Center at The Beach at the University of New Orleans (UNO). This facility will serve as the company’s operations hub and primary location for secure console and live testing, supporting a growing roster of over 25 clients. DAQA’s New Orleans center is expected to create 15 to 20 new jobs initially, spanning software development, game testing, and quality assurance. The company plans to expand its workforce as demand grows, focusing on attracting local talent and creating a sustainable pipeline for future leaders in the gaming industry.