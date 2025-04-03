Forty-foot Alligator, Two-Toed Tom, Emerges in Marrero – Register to Play

NEW ORLEANS – Two-Toed Tom, a legendary creature from Southern folklore, is brought to life in South of Midnight, an action-adventure game from Compulsion Games. To celebrate the release of the game, Xbox has recreated the infamous beast and placed him in a real, alligator-infested bayou, offering a one-of-a-kind gaming experience.

Players can register for a chance to visit and experience the immersive setup in Marrero, Louisiana, where the bayou’s eerie, gator-filled waters mirror the Southern-inspired setting of the game. The recreated Two-Toed Tom, a 40-foot-long beast, is a terrifying presence with jaws that stand open at almost twice the height of an average person. Inside his massive belly, players will find a 20-foot cabin, designed to mirror the home of Hazel, the protagonist of South of Midnight. The cabin contains four 50-inch screens connected to Xbox Series X consoles, allowing players to navigate the game’s perilous world from within this immersive environment.

The chance to see Tom in person is available through a limited registration process, with a tour led by Jean Lafitte Swamp Tours in Marrero, LA, on April 5. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis to those over the age of 18. Participants will need to provide their own transportation to the designated pickup spot. The tour offers an unforgettable look at the bayou’s dark magic, setting the stage for the game’s supernatural elements.

In South of Midnight, Two-Toed Tom is more than just a creature—he’s a symbol of survival and unrelenting hunger. Once a mistreated pet, Tom chewed off his own toes to escape captivity and grew to monstrous proportions. His insatiable appetite led him to terrorize entire towns, surviving bullets, poison, and even dynamite. As the legend goes, he’s now waiting in the murky waters, biding his time as the river rises again.

The game, set in a reimagined Deep South, follows Hazel, a courageous young woman drawn into a world of folklore, mystery, and danger. As she delves into the land shaped by ancient myths and supernatural forces, she must use her magical abilities to confront terrifying creatures, including the formidable Two-Toed Tom. South of Midnight promises stunning visuals, deep storytelling, and an immersive atmosphere that invites players into a world where the past lingers, and legends take shape.

South of Midnight launches on April 8, 2025, but those who choose the Premium Edition can play it immediately.

Compulsion Games is also the developer behind titles like Contrast and We Happy Few. Compulsion Games employs over 80 people and joined the Xbox Game Studios family, becoming part of Microsoft’s gaming division, in 2018.

The New Orleans region has emerged as a hub for video game development, with five new studios setting up shop and numerous support companies expanding services. The presence of industry leaders like Microsoft’s Xbox studio inXile attract more gaming-related businesses to the area.

“New Orleans can legitimately stake a claim as one of the leading video game development hubs in America,” said Grady Fitzpatrick, Chief Business Development Officer of Greater New Orleans, Inc.

In addition, these initiatives invite workforce development programs at local universities like UNO and Dillard which launched to keep up with industry demand. These offerings provide hands-on game development experience, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities in an industry that’s appealing and lucrative for a young workforce.