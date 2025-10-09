Fortune 500 General Counsel Returns to Jones Walker – Stacey Goff. Photo provided by Jones Walker.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Jones Walker LLP has announced that Stacey Goff has returned to the firm as a partner in the Corporate Practice Group and a member of the corporate, securities, and executive compensation in the New Orleans office.

“We are pleased to welcome Stacey back to Jones Walker,” said Bill Hines, the firm’s managing partner. “His practical, business-focused legal style ensures our strategies support corporate goals while balancing risk and growth. Stacey’s Fortune 500 experience will also further enhance our value to both our existing and future corporate and securities clients across the country.”

His practice focuses on corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, crisis management, investor relations, human resources, and regulatory compliance.

- Sponsors -

Goff has extensive experience negotiating complex commercial agreements with sophisticated counterparties, debt holder activism and debt refinancings, managing board and CEO transitions and preparing for and responding to shareholder activism, addressing high-stakes litigation and regulatory matters, and developing and implementing crisis-management strategies.

“I am excited to return to Jones Walker and rejoin a firm that has long been a trusted partner to so many client partners across a diverse array of industries,” Stacey said. “The firm’s collaborative culture and strong corporate platform make it an ideal place to re-enter my private practice. I look forward to working alongside such a talented team and contributing to the firm’s continued success.”

He returns to the firm after serving for more than two decades as general counsel for Monroe, Louisiana-based Lumen Technologies, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, and its predecessors. During his corporate tenure, Goff helped guide the company through transformational growth and numerous strategic initiatives, including multiple high-profile mergers and acquisitions.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

This firsthand experience as a C-suite executive gives him unique insight into the concerns and priorities of corporate leaders, boards of directors, and other key stakeholders. Prior to joining Lumen, Goff served as an auditor for the federal Government Accountability Office.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP is among the largest 145 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.