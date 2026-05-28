Insurance

Fortify Homes Grants Reopen With $80M Boost

May 28, 2026   |By
Fortify Homes Grants Reopen With $80M Boost
Fortify Homes Grants Reopen With $80M Boost. Metairie aerial Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana is putting $80 million behind efforts to strengthen homes and stabilize the state’s insurance market as registration opens June 1 for the next round of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, which will offer 3,000 grants to homeowners. Gov. Jeff Landry signed HB 1187 by Rep. Paul Sawyer, allowing the Louisiana Citizens

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