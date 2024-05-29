Former Judge Anthony Mozingo Joins Team Title Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. – Team Title, a Gulf Coast title agency, has hired Judge Anthony Mozingo to serve as senior counsel for its Mississippi offices.

Mozingo served as circuit judge for the 15th Judicial District Court of Mississippi, based in Lamar County, for more than 12 years. In that role, he conducted hundreds of jury trials, motion and revocation hearings, and administered circuit court proceedings in five counties.

“Judge Mozingo brings significant experience in the legal and real estate profession to Team Title that he has honed over three decades in both the courtroom and serving various communities and clients throughout Mississippi,” said Kyle Catalano, director of business development for Team Title. “His understanding of the local legal landscape in Mississippi and deep passion for and expertise in real estate will be crucial as we continue to grow and serve the thousands of homeowners, developers, real estate agents, loan officers, and so many more we support in the region.”

Prior to joining Team Title, Mozingo served as executive director for Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, Miss., where he oversaw the revitalization of the organization’s children’s ministry, led a comprehensive restructuring, and raised funds. He also was an attorney and managing partner at the Mozingo Law Firm in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Mozingo will be based in the Hattiesburg and Brookhaven markets, where he will serve and support the firm’s client base, title work, and real estate closings across Mississippi.

Katya Matlock also joins Team Title as a staff attorney with expertise in housing, real estate and contract law. She is a graduate of the University of South Alabama, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and political science, and the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where she served as a member of the National Lawyers Guild.

Ashley Roberson joins Team Title as a closing specialist focused on supporting customers throughout the Biloxi and Diamondhead areas. Roberson brings more than a decade of experience largely focused on managing and closing real estate transactions, as well as related financial transactions.

Headquartered in Mandeville, La., Team Title first expanded into Mississippi in 2018 with an office in Biloxi. The agency has since established offices in Diamondhead, Brookhaven and Hattiesburg. Since 2018, Team Title has grown from one office based in Covington, La., to seven locations across Mississippi and Louisiana and a team of more than 50 legal professionals and closing specialists who have helped close thousands of real estate transactions.

In addition to Team Title’s traditional residential and commercial closing services, the agency’s affiliate Team Civic Solutions (TCS) supports state and federal government agencies in providing grant administration, housing administration assistance, and land management services throughout the U.S., where it has supported multibillion-dollar programs and some of the nation’s most crucial disaster recovery programs. Other Team Title affiliates include Richards, Higdon, Huguet & Campani, APLC and Accurate Abstracting, which support the agency’s commercial transactions.