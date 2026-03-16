Jim Donelon – Former Insurance Commissioner Joins Middleberg Riddle Group. Photo provided by the Middleberg Riddle Group.

NEW ORLEANS — Middleberg Riddle Group (MRG), a New Orleans- and Dallas-based law firm with more than 40 years of experience serving clients nationwide, has announced that former Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has joined the Group.

Donelon joins the firm as of counsel and will advise insurance companies, agencies, producers and other industry participants on corporate, operational and regulatory matters.

Donelon served as Louisiana’s Commissioner of Insurance from 2006 to 2024, making him the longest-serving Commissioner of Insurance in the state’s history. Over nearly two decades in office, he guided Louisiana’s insurance marketplace through some of the most challenging periods in its history, including Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike, Isaac, Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. His experience spans transactions, licensing, enforcement matters and regulatory compliance.

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“After decades of public service, I am excited to continue working with the insurance industry in a new capacity,” Donelon said. “The insurance marketplace is evolving rapidly in response to environmental pressures, economic shifts and changing regulatory expectations. I look forward to helping clients navigate that complexity with practical guidance grounded in real-world experience.”

In 2013, Donelon served as President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), where he became a leading national voice on insurance regulation and policy. He also served on the NAIC Executive Committee from 2011 to 2024 and chaired several key committees and task forces, including the Surplus Lines Task Force and the Receivership Task Force.

Donelon earned his Juris Doctor from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Law from the University of New Orleans. He is admitted to practice law in Louisiana.

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MRG advises clients across a broad range of industries and practice areas, including business formation and governance, regulatory compliance and risk management, corporate transactions, economic development, healthcare and commercial litigation, and consumer financial services regulation. With offices in New Orleans and Dallas, the firm’s multidisciplinary team represents clients locally, regionally and nationally, delivering practical, results-driven legal solutions tailored to each client’s objectives.

Donelon joins former State Legislator and current City Council President, JP Morrell, who works with Middleberg Riddle Group as Of Counsel as well.

About Middleberg Riddle Group

Middleberg Riddle Group (MRG) is a full-service law firm with offices in New Orleans and Dallas. For more than 40 years, MRG attorneys have delivered value-driven legal solutions in complex business, regulatory and litigation matters.