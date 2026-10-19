Former Gov. Joins Innocence & Justice Louisiana Board

Former Gov. John Bel Edwards. Photo provided by Innocence & Justice Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Innocence & Justice Louisiana (IJLA) has announced the appointment of former Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to its board of directors.

During his eight years as governor, Edwards oversaw significant criminal justice reforms aimed at expanding rehabilitation opportunities, reducing incarceration rates and lowering prison costs. According to IJLA, the reforms saved Louisiana hundreds of millions of dollars in incarceration costs.

“We are honored to welcome Gov. Edwards to the board at this important moment for our organization and our state,” said Ross Foote, retired judge and chair of the IJLA board.

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Edwards’ appointment comes as Innocence & Justice Louisiana marks its 25th anniversary. The organization works to secure the release of people it identifies as wrongfully convicted or unjustly sentenced, support them after incarceration and advocate for changes to the criminal justice system. IJLA said Edwards’ approach to criminal justice reform during his time in office aligns with its mission of protecting public safety while reducing unnecessary incarceration.

“I am excited to join the IJLA Board because its mission has never been more critical than it is right now, and I am inspired by the excellent and Herculean work IJLA does to advocate for, and secure the freedom of, the wrongfully convicted, often serving a life sentence, who would otherwise have no legal counsel to find new evidence and exonerate them,” Edwards said. “Louisiana is overincarcerated, and the innocent should never be in that number. Further, when sentences are unduly long relative to the crime committed, justice is not served – it is eroded.”

“I look forward to Gov. Edwards’ leadership on our board as we advance our mission of securing freedom, fairness, and justice for Louisianans impacted by wrongful conviction and unjust incarceration,” said Jee Park, executive director of Innocence & Justice Louisiana. “His record of navigating complex policy challenges and bringing together diverse stakeholders will strengthen IJLA’s efforts.”

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About Innocence & Justice Louisiana

Innocence & Justice Louisiana (IJLA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to identifying and addressing wrongful convictions and unjust sentences in Louisiana. For 25 years, the organization has worked to secure the release of people who have been wrongfully convicted or unjustly incarcerated, provide support following their release and advocate for reforms to promote a fairer and more accountable criminal justice system.