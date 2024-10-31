Former Executive Director of the Port of South Louisiana Passes Away

LAPLACE, La. (Oct. 31, 2024) — The Port of South Louisiana announced on Monday the passing of Paul Aucoin, former executive director.

Aucoin dedicated nine years to advancing the mission of the port, demonstrating unwavering leadership and commitment to our community and the economic growth of the region. Port representatives commended his vision and passion for the maritime industry which “left an indelible mark on the Port of South Louisiana and beyond.”

Aucoin’s commitment to public service and community development began with his legal career after graduating from Loyola Law School in 1971. His leadership roles included eight terms on the House of Delegates for the Louisiana State Bar Association and a significant tenure on the St. James Parish Economic Development Board, where he served as chairman for an extended period. Aucoin was also instrumental in creating a statewide safe school program as part of the Attorney General’s Ad Hoc Committee on School Safety, enhancing emergency preparedness in Louisiana schools. His dedication to education was evident in his leadership with the River Parishes Community College Foundation, where he played a vital role in expanding educational opportunities in the region.

Aucoin’s influence extended to tourism as the inaugural chairman of the River Parishes Tourist & Visitors Commission, successfully promoting the tri-parish region as a cultural and historical destination from 2001 to 2016. His ongoing involvement in various boards, including the River Region Chamber of Commerce and the World Trade Center of New Orleans, underscored his commitment to improving the local economy and quality of life. However, Aucoin regarded his position as Executive Director of the Port of South Louisiana as the pinnacle of his career. Starting as Legal Counsel in 2012 and taking on the Executive Director role in 2013, he significantly enhanced the Port’s community and economic impact, setting ambitious goals for its future growth.

In a circulated statement, port officials expressed their condolences. They wrote, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him. Paul will be greatly missed but fondly remembered for his contributions and the positive impact he made on so many lives.”