Former Blue Cliff College Building Sold

METAIRIE La. (press release) – The former Blue Cliff College building at 3200 Cleary Avenue is starting the new year with a new owner. Casey Cowley Attorneys: El Abogado, a bilingual firm focused on immigration services, auto accident representation, and workers’ compensation, has acquired the 20,000-square-foot, two-story property.

The firm, known for providing honest and compassionate legal support to clients across the region, will bring new activity to the site and contribute to the evolving commercial landscape along Cleary Avenue.

The transaction was facilitated by Steve Reisig (Founder, Sponsoring Broker) and Chris Robertson Jr. (Senior Real Estate Analyst) of the SRSA team representing the seller, with Collin Holmes representing the buyer.

“The location and flexibility of this building made it an ideal fit for the buyer,” said Steve Reisig of the SRSA team. “We guided them through desired modifications while keeping the project on budget, ensuring a smooth transition before year-end.”

The sale underscores strong demand for adaptable office properties in high-visibility Metairie locations and highlights SRSA Real Estate’s expertise in managing complex commercial transactions.

Situated on approximately 62,000 square feet on Cleary Avenue with visibility from Veterans Memorial Boulevard and easy public transportation access, the building features a steel-frame structure with exterior brick veneer, central multiple-zoned HVAC systems, a full building generator, and a roof replaced in 2020.

Its size and versatility make it well-suited for professional office use, providing a strong foundation for its new owner’s operations.

About SRSA Real Estate

SRSA Real Estate, Inc. is a leading real estate firm serving the Gulf South, with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The firm provides full-service brokerage, property management, and construction management for retail, office, industrial, medical, and investment properties.

SRSA’s team brings decades of combined experience across the Gulf South, delivering strategic solutions for property owners, investors, and tenants. The team is dedicated to connecting clients with the right opportunities, helping businesses grow, and supporting communities through thoughtful, results-driven real estate services. For more information, visit srsa-realestate.com.