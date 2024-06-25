Former Ace Hotel Is Now The Barnett

NEW ORLEANS – The Domain Companies, the New Orleans real estate firm that owns the Ace Hotel, has terminated its management agreement with Ace Group International and has signed up HRI Hospitality to assume management of the property. The move comes as the hotel at 600 Carondelet Street rebrands as The Barnett, a name that pays tribute to a former tenant of the historic property. A new sign above the hotel’s entrance is expected to be installed this week.

In 2014, Domain partnered with Ace Group International to develop the 234-room property, which opened with fanfare in 2016. Three years later, the partners opened Maison de la Luz, a 67-room boutique hotel across Carondelet Street from the former Ace. Now, that property is being rebranded as Maison Métier.

Hyatt will be the franchisor for both hotels, which provides them with access to Hyatt’s sales channels and points program.

“When we started this project, our goal was to create a property that celebrated all that makes our great city unique. The hotels highlight the art, food, music, hospitality, and creative spirit of New Orleans. We’ll continue to showcase New Orleans’ creative scene and be as much a home for our community as we are for our visitors and guests,” said Matt Schwartz, co-CEO at The Domain Companies, in a press release.

Maison Métier (formerly Maison de la Luz) Front Facade Maison Métier (formerly Maison de la Luz) Bar The Barnett (formerly Ace Hotel New Orleans) Lobby Bar

The rebrands come as the Ace Hotel brand has struggled in recent years. Boutique Hotelier, a monthly trade magazine, reported on a “series of blows” that includes the recent closings of Ace locations in Chicago, Pittsburgh, London and Los Angeles. A planned $85 million sale to Portland, Oregon-based investment firm Sortis Holdings was called off last year.

The Barnett is named after the building’s former tenant: Barnett’s Furniture Store. Its rebrand will include renovated guest rooms, and the addition of new services, and culinary offerings. It will become part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, and Maison Métier will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand this year. Both properties will join the World of Hyatt loyalty program later this year.

“Domain remains committed to New Orleans and our downtown and to our investments throughout the city,” Schwartz said. “The Barnett and Maison Métier are among several new investments or renovations currently underway. We’re excited to advance these projects and announce new initiatives and offerings throughout the course of this year.”

The Domain Companies is known for its development of the South Market neighborhood, which includes several mixed-use properties near The Barnett and Maison Métier properties.