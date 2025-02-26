Follow Scrim Through “Windows on Canal” Public Art Series

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Celebrate Canal! announced the debut of “Windows on Canal,” a captivating public art series that will showcase chosen businesses on Canal Street as vibrant outdoor galleries similar to popular porch floats shown during Mardi Gras. Launching this spring, this inaugural event will feature artistic installations themed “Canal Street Menagerie,” inviting residents and visitors to explore the unique character and history of this iconic street and its buildings.

In partnership with Where Y’Art Works, the creative force behind JAMNOLA, each location will feature an artistic installation inspired by the significance of place, including our native flora and fauna as well as the building and business themselves.

“As a full-service art consulting company, we were overjoyed to team up with Celebrate Canal for this project,” says Collin Ferguson, Where Y’Art Works cofounder and CEO. “We are lucky to have such a talented group of artists participating this year, who are representative of the rich and diverse community of artists we have in New Orleans.”

Scrim will serve as the intrepid guide, inviting viewers on a series of delightful encounters with other celebrated creatures along Canal Street, like Mr P the Peacock and Patch the Mini Horse, each one teaching him about the significance of Canal Street’s vibrant history—and the important role it plays in shaping New Orleans future.

“Throughout the experience, Scrim’s adventures become a celebration of Canal Street revitalization, New Orleans resilience and a display of what’s possible when a community comes together,” said Cat Todd, Where Y’Art Works cofounder and creative director. “Over the past few months, we’ve been working one-on-one with the businesses to develop concept boards tailored to its particular brand and significance. The hope is that you will learn something as you move from one location to another…and have fun doing it! The experience should feel like walking through the illustrations of a children’s book,” she said.

At the Palace Café, formerly home to Werlein’s Music Store, Scrim meets a Great egret commonly spotted in New Orleans bayous and ponds. Paying homage to the New Orleans Symphony which established their offices on the third floor of Werlein’s, the art installation will depict the maestro spreading her piano wings and tapping her baton on the podium, signaling all that the “Canal Street Menagerie” has begun.

In addition to Palace Café (art by Monique Lorden), installations will be showcased at prominent locations along Canal Street including Rubensteins (art by Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley), Canal Place (art by Tyla Maiden), Sheraton (art by Bryan Brown), Ruby Slipper (art by Ayo Scott), Saenger Theatre (art by Jacques Francois) and the Mayfair Hotel. At each location a there will be a QR code that connects viewers to an interactive website. This digital experience will delve into the history of the participating buildings, provide insights into the artists creative process and guide visitors on a whimsical adventure.

“I urge all New Orleanians to experience Windows on Canal and rediscover the magic of Canal Street,” says Sandra Herman, founder of the Celebrate Canal! Coalition. “This project is a vital step in revitalizing this historic thoroughfare and bringing our community back to its heart.”

Windows on Canal will run through June, accompanied by a series of engaging complementary events such as Champagne strolls, art and architecture tours, children’s scavenger hunts, a “Taste of Canal” culinary experience, and a fashion show.

Windows on Canal is made possible through the generous support of the New Orleans Entertainment Coalition, New Orleans and Company, Greater New Orleans Foundation, the Historic New Orleans Collection and The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com.

The mission of the Celebrate Canal! Coalition is to transform Canal Street, into a world-renowned vibrant, diverse and pedestrian-friendly hub that celebrates its rich cultural heritage, fosters economic growth and creates a welcoming experience for residents and visitors alike.

About Celebrate Canal!

Formed by the New Orleans Entertainment Coalition, Celebrate Canal! is a citizen-led coalition dedicated to the revitalization of Canal Street as a historic, cultural and economic cornerstone of life in New Orleans. The coalition brings together a cross section of citizens, business owners and city leaders to restore Canal Street to attract visitors and locals alike, boost the economy and create a vibrant and bustling atmosphere reflective of the world-famous city of New Orleans.