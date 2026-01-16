Folk Alliance International Hosts 38th Conference

NEW ORLEANS – The Folk Alliance International 38th Annual Conference (FAI2026) will take place Jan. 21- 25 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

The annual Folk Alliance International Conference is the largest gathering of folk musicians and music industry professionals in the world, bringing together approximately 2,500 attendees from many countries for five days of professional development, networking, and live music.

Founded in 1989, Folk Alliance International is an international arts nonprofit and NEA-designated National Arts Service Organization that serves and convenes the global folk music community.

- Sponsors -

Artists, venues, labels, agents, presenters, media, and cultural organizations will gather to exchange ideas, build meaningful connections, and discover new talent shaping the future of folk music.

FAI’s mission is to advance folk music and its communities by engaging, educating, and strengthening the global folk music ecosystem.

Folk Alliance International defines folk music as the music of the people, shaped by community, tradition, and lived experience. Its programming spans styles ranging from Appalachian and Americana to Cajun, Zydeco, global roots, and contemporary fusions.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

International Folk Music Awards

The International Folk Music Awards will be staged on the first night of FAI’s 38th annual conference, which takes place Jan. 21 and will be live-streamed on video.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards reflect FAI’s long-standing commitment to honoring traditions that have shaped regional and global folk music.

Two Louisiana-rooted musical legacies will be recognized with Lifetime Achievement Awards:

- Sponsors -

Clifton Chenier: Zydeco originator Clifton Chenier will be honored in conjunction with the release of a forthcoming career-spanning box set of his recordings. He is also the subject of a major tribute album featuring artists including the Rolling Stones and Lucinda Williams.

Louisiana Folk Roots: Celebrating the joie de vivre of Cajun and Creole cultures, Louisiana Folk Roots will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Programming at FAI2026 offers a mix of daytime and late-night experiences throughout the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, including panels, workshops, networking receptions, and showcases.

Attendees will enjoy performances from high-profile acts such as The Milk Carton Kids, Steve Poltz, Yasmin Williams, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Bruce Sudano, Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, Ramy Essam, and over 125 more. Late-night private showcases will transform hotel guest rooms into intimate performance spaces, providing hundreds of additional opportunities to discover new talent and connect with artists in a unique setting.

International Folk Conference Event Program

Notable conference events include:

2026 Keynote, a conversation between Grammy-award winning New Orleans artists Big Freedia and Tank of Tank and the Bangas.

Rise Up: The 2026 Official Showcase, spotlighting more than 150 jury- selected artists representing over 34 countries, offering performers rare access to industry decision makers while highlighting the global reach of contemporary folk music.

International Folk Music Awards, honoring leaders, legends, and emerging voices within the folk community.

Louisiana Adventure Day on Sunday, Jan. 25, inviting attendees to experience the culture, history, food, and music that define New Orleans and the state of Louisiana.

The Folk Alliance International Annual Conference was last held in New Orleans in 2020. The Alliance says it plans to host the conference in New Orleans again in 2030 and 2032.