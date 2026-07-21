Flying Dolly’s Opens with Abita Brew Pub Owner. Photo provided by Flying Dolly’s.

ABITA SPRINGS, La. – Flying Dolly’s of America has announced the signing of a new franchise agreement with longtime Abita Springs business owner Anthony Essaied, owner and operator of the well-known Abita Brew Pub, to bring a new Flying Dolly’s location to Abita Springs. Founded in 2011, Flying Dolly’s is a family-owned dessert franchise based in Mandeville.

The new location is expected to open in September 2026 and will offer the full Flying Dolly’s menu, including homemade ice cream, traditional and stuffed snoballs, shakes, malts, cookies, cookie sandwiches and specialty desserts. Its ice cream is produced nearby in Old Mandeville, giving the Abita Springs location a distinctly local connection.

Essaied, who has operated the Abita Brew Pub for more than a decade, will serve as the owner and operator of Flying Dolly’s Abita Springs.

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“Anthony has built an incredible reputation in Abita Springs through his leadership of the Abita Brew Pub and his commitment to the community,” said Shane Mutter, President of Flying Dolly’s of America. “He understands hospitality, understands people, and understands what it takes to build a successful business. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Anthony and his family to the Flying Dolly’s family.”

Community-Focused Franchisee

The relationship between the Essaied, Robertson, and Mutter families extends beyond business. Flying Dolly’s owners say the families have been friends for many years and share deep roots in St. Tammany Parish. Collectively, the three families’ history in the area dates back more than a century, with one family tracing its presence in Covington to 1908.

“One of the things we look for in a franchise partner is someone who shares our values and understands the importance of community,” said Jeff Robertson, CEO of Flying Dolly’s of America. “Anthony has spent years building relationships throughout St. Tammany Parish and creating experiences that people enjoy. That aligns perfectly with who we are and what Flying Dolly’s stands for.”

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Beyond desserts, Flying Dolly’s actively participates in local fundraising efforts, school spirit nights, nonprofit partnerships, teacher appreciation programs, and pet adoption events designed to give back to the communities they serve.

“Our franchisees are not absentee owners,” added Mutter. “We are looking for hands-on operators who believe in the mission of Flying Dolly’s and want to become a meaningful part of their community. Anthony embodies exactly what we look for in a Flying Dolly’s owner.”

Gulf South Expansion

The announcement comes as Flying Dolly’s continues its expansion throughout the Gulf South. Recent openings in Kenner, Louisiana, and Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, have further accelerated the brand’s growth. Additional franchise locations are currently under development in Natchez, Gluckstadt, and Ridgeland, Mississippi, with openings anticipated in early to mid-2027.

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The company is also actively exploring additional opportunities in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as Hattiesburg, Mississippi.