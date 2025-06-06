Flying Dolly’s Opens Sweet New Location

KENNER, La. (press release) — Flying Dolly’s, the handcrafted ice cream and dessert shop known for its wildly creative flavors and nostalgic charm, is officially open in the heart of Rivertown in Kenner. The new location is more than just a place to cool off with a stuffed snoball or scoop of their signature Honeycomb ice cream — it’s a key part of the historic district’s exciting revitalization.

Co-founded by Jeff and Corey Robertson, with the Mutter family as proud partners, Flying Dolly’s is rooted in relationships that stretch back generations — all the way to Rummel High School in the 1960s, where Jeff’s father and Gary Mutter first connected. Today, that deep sense of community has translated into a bold, family-driven vision to help reimagine Rivertown as a true destination for families throughout the region.

Surrounded by staples like Ground Pati, Rivershack Tavern, and Gendusa’s Italian Restaurant, Flying Dolly’s brings a refreshing dessert-focused offering to the area. The shop rotates through 16 flavors in-store from a larger catalog of 65 house-made varieties, including their standout Honeycomb and custom pairings with their Stuffed Snoballs — an irresistible fusion of icy New Orleans tradition and rich, artisanal ice cream.

“We’re proud to be a sweet complement to such a vibrant and growing food scene,” said co-founder Corey. “But more than that, we hope to be a spark — a catalyst — for even more small businesses to come here and thrive.”

Support for the new location has been wide-reaching, with Wrenworks Studio, Tin Roof Boutique, and Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts providing creative collaboration and community enthusiasm. The City of Kenner and its administration have also been deeply supportive, creating a welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and helping pave the way for meaningful economic growth in the area.

Flying Dolly’s also worked closely with JEDCO (Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission) to utilize local resources and partnerships. “Keeping everything ‘in the Parish’ was important to us,” said Jeff. “We want to invest in the people, the talent, and the culture that makes this region special.” They are participating in the grand opening with a ribbon cutting between 3-4pm on Thursday.

Looking ahead, Flying Dolly’s has its eyes on growth. Plans are underway for expansion into Mobile, Alabama, and the team is actively exploring opportunities for corporate stores in Orleans and Jefferson Parish. The company is also seeking franchise owner/operators interested in joining the journey and growing the brand across the Gulf South.

From local roots to regional dreams, Flying Dolly’s is scooping up more than dessert — they’re serving community, creativity, and connection in every cone.