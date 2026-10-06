Flood Protection Authority Expands Leadership

NEW ORLEANS – The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-EasT (FPA-East) is highlighting leadership in communications and workplace safety, two areas that support its broader flood risk reduction mission.

The organization has expanded Stephanie A. Gerarve’s role to include public information, adding communications and public engagement responsibilities to her governmental affairs work as the agency continues to oversee the regional flood risk reduction system.

Gerarve, director of governmental and public affairs, has an expanded role that brings communications, media relations, governmental affairs and public engagement under coordinated leadership. As the Authority’s primary media contact, she will lead public messaging, emergency communications and public education, helping residents and partners understand the work of FPA-East.

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Gerarve brings 15 years of experience in state affairs and has led the Authority’s governmental affairs efforts since October 2025.

“I am committed to our mission to reduce flood risk and ensure that residents, stakeholders and our partners understand the important work happening every day to support that mission,” Gerarve said.

Flood Protection and Safety

Paulanner Mack serves as safety manager, overseeing workplace safety programs that help protect employees, prevent accidents and support regulatory compliance. She leads the development, implementation and enforcement of health and safety policies for daily operations and emergency responses.

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Mack brings more than four decades of experience with BP America and Louisiana state agencies, including leadership in safety, risk management, loss prevention and emergency preparedness.

“My commitment is to ensure our employees remain safe during daily operations and emergency responses,” Mack said.

Together, these responsibilities support the people who operate and maintain the regional risk reduction system and the communities that depend on their work.

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FPA-East

FPA-East manages flood protection infrastructure serving more than 1 million residents across the East Bank of Orleans and Jefferson parishes and St. Bernard Parish. Its regional system includes 192 miles of levees and floodwalls, 244 land-based floodgates, eight navigable floodgates and three permanent canal closures and pumps.

The agency also launched FPA Lens this year, a public-facing dashboard providing information on infrastructure, engineering, finances, staffing, safety and other aspects of the system.