Flood Protection Authority–East Announces New Chief Engineer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority–East (SLFPA–E) has hired Louis (Jeff) Williams as its new Chief Engineer, effective August 4. Williams brings nearly 30 years of experience in civil engineering, infrastructure leadership, and public service.

A New Orleans native, Williams most recently served as a senior project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – New Orleans District, where he led the $3.6 billion West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction Project and oversaw critical repairs to the Permanent Canal Closures and Pumps (PCCP), a key part of SLFPA–E’s storm surge defense system.

“Jeff brings valuable expertise, regional knowledge, and a strong track record of delivering major risk reduction projects,” said Roy Carubba, president of the SLFPA–E Board of Commissioners. “We’re fortunate to have him step into this important role.”

- Sponsors -

Williams succeeds Dr. Malay Ghose Hajra, Ph.D., P.E., ENV SP, F.ASCE, who served as Chief Engineer until his departure in mid-May 2025.

Williams has also managed large teams and led delivery of the $2 billion West Bank & Vicinity project, a major component of the post-Katrina flood protection system. His federal service has been recognized with the Department of the Army Superior Civilian Service Award.

“This role is deeply personal to me,” said Williams. “I’ve dedicated my career to building infrastructure that protects southeast Louisiana, and I’m honored to continue that work as Chief Engineer.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Southern University and an MBA in Finance from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business.

About the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority–East (SLFPA–E)

The mission of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority–East (SLFPA–E) is to ensure the physical and operational integrity of the regional flood risk management system in southeastern Louisiana as a defense against floods and storm surge from hurricanes.

The Authority accomplishes this mission by working with local, regional, state, and federal partners to plan, design, construct, operate and maintain projects that will reduce the probability and risk of flooding for the residents and businesses within our jurisdiction.

- Sponsors -

After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the State of Louisiana determined that there was a need to regionalize levee districts in order to coordinate plans, projects, and procedures to better protect its citizens in the event of future storms. To accomplish this goal, the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East was created by an act of the State Legislature in 2006. The Flood Protection Authority is governed by a Board of Commissioners appointed by the Governor.