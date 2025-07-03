Flood Protection Authority Announces Board President

MARERRO, La. (press release) – Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West (SLFPA-W) Board President Scott M. Burke has been reappointed for a third term by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

The reappointment of Burke, who has served as president of the board of commissioners for seven years, was made possible by the passage of House Bill 688 during the legislative session, which modified the law to allow commissioners to serve three consecutive terms.

“I’m grateful for Governor Landry’s trust in me and the trust of the community in allowing me to continue on the West Bank Flood Authority’s board of commissioners. We are engaged in crucial work every day, keeping the homes and businesses of our friends and neighbors safe from hurricane and storm flooding. As hurricane season gets underway, having stability, continuity and expertise on the board is especially important to our mission,” said Burke.

- Sponsors -

SLFPA-W protects approximately 250,000 residents and more than $41 billion in property values inside the flood protection system on the West Bank. The flood authority manages 80 miles of levees, floodgates and floodwalls in the most populated areas of the West Bank of Jefferson Parish and in all of Orleans Parish on the West Bank, including 47 miles of levees that are part of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction system and 33 miles of Mississippi River levees.

On June 20, Landry signed HB688 by Representative Jacob Braud into law, which becomes Act 395.

About the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West (SLFPA-W)

The mission of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West is to protect the residences and businesses of the West Bank by ensuring that our flood protection system functions as designed. It is composed of two levee districts: the West Jefferson Levee District in Jefferson Parish and the Algiers Levee District in Orleans Parish.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

The Authority has jurisdiction over 80 miles of levees in the most populated areas of the West Bank of Jefferson Parish and in all of Orleans Parish on the West Bank, including 47 miles of levees that are part of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System (HSDRRS) and 33 miles of Mississippi River levees. Since 2006, all of the Authority’s levees and floodwalls have been improved for the protection of residents in south Louisiana. For more information, visit www.slfpaw.org.