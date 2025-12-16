FTS | Flexblue Expands Footprint with Acquisition

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – FTS | Flexblue Staffing, a leading provider of turnkey recruiting and staffing solutions across the Gulf South, has announced its strategic acquisition of Holi Services, Inc., a respected Louisiana-based staffing firm that has served the region since 1976. The acquisition strengthens FTS | Flexblue Staffing’s core market presence in New Orleans while significantly expanding its reach and operational scale in Baton Rouge.

For nearly five decades, Holi Services has been a cornerstone in Louisiana’s staffing industry, known for its deep relationships, local expertise, and commitment to serving employers and job seekers with integrity. This acquisition honors that legacy while aligning with FTS | Flexblue Staffing’s long-term vision to build meaningful scale and deliver industry-leading staffing solutions across key Gulf South markets.

“This acquisition allows us to deepen our density in our core market of New Orleans while significantly expanding our presence in Baton Rouge,” Brandon Smith, Founder and President of FTS | Flexblue Staffing, said. “Bringing a respected, 50-year-old firm into our organization strengthens our foundation and accelerates our growth strategy. We’re committed to building on their legacy, expanding opportunities for our clients and talent, and continuing to invest in the communities we proudly serve.”

Holi Services’ decades-long history of trust and service complements FTS | Flexblue Staffing’s commitment to long-term partnerships and local-market expertise. The integration will increase service capacity across multiple sectors while providing clients with seamless access to expanded recruiting resources and a broader talent network.

“For decades, Holi Services has focused on supporting Louisiana’s workforce and helping businesses thrive,” Dale Holifield, Founder of Holi Services, Inc., said. “Joining FTS | Flexblue Staffing ensures that our clients and employees will continue receiving the same dedicated service backed by greater scale, technology, and resources. I am proud to see our legacy carried forward by a team that shares our values and commitment to this community.”

The acquisition aligns with FTS | Flexblue Staffing’s broader strategy of expanding within high-impact regional markets while uniting organizations that share a culture of service, partnership, and integrity. It also reflects the company’s commitment to stability and growth, marking another milestone in its rapid expansion across the Gulf South.

“Our goal has always been to build meaningful scale in the markets that matter most,” Smith added. “By adding a company with nearly five decades of experience, we strengthen our market share in New Orleans and grow even larger in Baton Rouge. This is a major step forward for our team, our clients, and our long-term vision for Louisiana.”

About Holi Services, Inc.

Founded in 1976, Holi Services Inc. has been a trusted staffing partner for employers across Louisiana for nearly 50 years. With deep-rooted relationships and a focus on personalized service, Holi Services has helped connect thousands of job seekers with meaningful employment opportunities while supporting the long-term success of its clients.

About Flexicrew Technical Services (FTS) | Flexblue Staffing

Flexicrew Technical Services (FTS) is an award-winning staffing and recruiting firm specializing in professional, technical, and light industrial staffing solutions across the Gulf South and nationwide. Founded in 2015, FTS has been recognized for seven consecutive years on the INC. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States.

Flexblue Staffing, a division of FTS, focuses on skilled trades, light industrial, manufacturing, logistics, warehouse staffing and more. FTS emphasizes partnership, integrity, and people by delivering customized, turnkey staffing and workforce solutions for clients across key industries.

To learn more, visit flexicrewtech.com or flexbluestaffing.com.