Flexblue Staffing Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year on List of Fastest-Growing Companies

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Flexicrew Technical Services (FTS) | Flexblue Staffing proudly announces its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth consecutive year, ranking at number 2,532. Known for its excellence in delivering technical,professional, light industrial and skilled trades staffing services across the Gulf South and nationwide, this achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of founder Brandon Smith and his team in driving the company’s sustained growth and success in a competitive industry.

“We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list once again. This achievement reflects the relentless efforts of our entire team,” Smith said in an emailed statement. “It highlights the strength and commitment of the relationships we have nurtured over the years. In this business, relationships are paramount. While our rapid growth is gratifying, we take the most pride in our enduring partnerships with our candidates and clients.”

Founded in 2015, FTS | Flexblue Staffing has quickly established itself as a regional leader, renowned for providing top-tier staffing solutions across various industries. Specializing in technical, professional, light industrial, and skilled trades staffing, FTS | Flexblue Staffing prides itself on its dedication to delivering exceptional talent to its valued clients.

Over the past nine years, FTS | Flexblue Staffing has remained committed to making a positive impact on the communities and businesses it serves. By facilitating dynamic and purposeful connections between employers and talented professionals, FTS | Flexblue Staffing continues to contribute significantly to the workforce and local economies.

“We believe in the potential of people to shape the future of businesses. Our goal has always been to integrate into the communities we serve and create meaningful connections that foster growth, innovation, and progress,” Smith added.