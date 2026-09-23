Fleurty Girl Founder to Headline Northshore Young Professionals Summit

SLIDELL, La. — Lauren Haydel, founder and CEO of Fleurty Girl, will headline the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s second annual UNLOCKED Young Professionals Summit on Thursday, Oct. 15, at The Harbor Center in Slidell.

The half-day Summit, scheduled for 7:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., will bring together professionals under 40 for discussions on leadership, career development, entrepreneurship and community engagement. It will feature a live podcast conversation, interactive panel discussions and a keynote luncheon with Haydel.

Haydel will share how she built Fleurty Girl from an initial $2,000 investment in 2009, with only one T-shirt design, into a nine-location retail business with more than 70 employees. Her keynote will explore entrepreneurship, resilience, marketing, leadership and the lessons learned from taking risks and embracing failure.

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Young professionals involved with the St. Tammany Chamber helped develop UNLOCKED, shaping the topics, conversations and experiences they believe are most valuable to professionals at this stage of their careers.

“Developing the next generation of leaders is important to the strength of our businesses and our community,” said Lacey Osborne, president and CEO of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber is thinking long-term – not just about one day or one event. We’re committed to developing a leadership pipeline for our region. The relationships and skills developed at this summit can impact the Northshore for years to come.”

Live Podcast and Imposter Syndrome

Live Podcast Conversation: The event will open with “Northshore Collaboration: A Live Podcast Conversation,” exploring how young professionals can contribute to collaboration and economic and community development across the Northshore.

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Civic Engagement: Additional sessions will address leadership development, civic engagement and pathways for emerging leaders across the Northshore and Southeast Louisiana.

Imposter Syndrome: A session on navigating imposter syndrome will examine strategies for recognizing self-doubt, building confidence and managing professional challenges.

Becoming Irreplaceable: Another session, “How to Become Irreplaceable,” will focus on developing the skills, communication strategies and professional relationships that can help employees increase their value within an organization.

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Haydel Keynote: The summit will conclude with Haydel’s keynote luncheon.

Young Professionals Summit – Registration and Event Details

The UNLOCKED Young Professionals Summit will take place at The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., in Slidell.

Individual registration is $75 and includes all sessions, networking opportunities and lunch. Vendor tables are available for $250 and include two tickets with access to all sessions and lunch. Tables of six are available for $500 and include admission and lunch only.

Hancock Whitney is the opening sponsor, HUB International is the keynote sponsor, and Geaux Book It and Northshore Community Foundation are session sponsors.

The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce supports businesses across St. Tammany Parish through advocacy, networking, professional development and community partnerships. The UNLOCKED summit is part of the chamber’s efforts to engage emerging professionals and develop future business and community leaders on the Northshore.