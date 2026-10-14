Fleur de Bra Opens 2026 Grant Applications

NEW ORLEANS — Fleur de Bra Inc is accepting grant applications from Louisiana nonprofit organizations working to provide support services for women facing mastectomy or other breast surgeries and reconstruction during their cancer journey. The grants will be made from proceeds raised through the 2026 Fleur de Bra event, taking place Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at the Hotel St. Vincent.

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Suma Maddox, Fleur de Bra is a costumed fashion show that celebrates breast cancer survivors and raises funds for breast cancer patients. Local professionals walk the runway, modeling fabulous looks created by carefully selected artists and designers.

For the first time this year, Fleur de Bra is opening a formal grant application process to identify nonprofit organizations that can help extend the event’s impact to more women across Louisiana.

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“Fleur de Bra was created to bring people together around something beautiful while raising money for women going through breast reconstruction,” said Dr. Maddox. “By opening our grant process this year, we have an opportunity to be more intentional about where those dollars can make the greatest difference.”

Suma Maddox. Photo provided by Fleur de Bra.

Eligible applicants must be Louisiana nonprofit organizations recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and must have been operating for at least one year. Proposed projects must directly support breast restoration services for women in Louisiana.

Eligible services may include patient co-pay/deductible, postoperative support and care, prosthetics, psychological counseling related to breast restoration and patient navigation services.

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Fleur de Bra will give particular consideration to programs addressing significant unmet needs, including those serving women who are uninsured, underinsured or otherwise unable to afford breast restoration services. The organization will consider an applicant’s ability to successfully carry out its proposed project, the cost-effectiveness of the proposed use of funds and the number of women who may benefit.

Fleur de Bra Opens 2026 Grant Applications. Photo provided by Fleur de Bra.

“As the event grows, I want to reach more people through a variety of organizations, so the funds go as far as they possibly can,” Dr. Maddox said. “With that, we are looking for nonprofit partners who understand the needs of women in their communities and have the ability to turn these resources into meaningful access, support and healing.”

The Fleur de Bra board will review applications and determine grant awards based on the organization’s funding priorities, available funds and the applications received during the grant cycle. The board will also consider an organization’s experience, collaboration with healthcare providers or other organizations, additional sources of support, sustainability and commitment to measuring outcomes.

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Fleur de Bra Opens 2026 Grant Applications. Photo provided by Fleur de Bra.

Grant applications opened on October 9, 2026 and will be accepted on a rolling basis. Eligible Louisiana nonprofits can learn more and apply here .

About Fleur de Bra

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Suma Maddox, Fleur de Bra is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings local artists and community professionals together to raise funds and award grants supporting women in Louisiana who need breast reconstruction after mastectomy surgery. Through its annual event and grantmaking, Fleur de Bra seeks to expand access to breast restoration services and help more Louisiana women move forward with confidence, dignity and a renewed sense of wholeness.