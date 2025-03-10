Flau’jae Johnson Helps Relieve $5M Consumer Debt

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Experian® announces it is relieving $5 million of consumer debt among 5,000 families in Louisiana, building on the company’s commitment to help consumers improve their financial health. As part of the effort, Experian is teaming up with Flau’jae Johnson, a junior guard for the Louisiana State University (LSU) women’s basketball team, to promote financial literacy and share her story managing finances as one of the top collegiate athletes with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

With the college basketball tournament right around the corner, Johnson will not only be aiming to win for her school, but also for Louisiana families. For every LSU victory in the tournament, Experian will relieve an additional $100,000 in consumer debt (up to $500,000 total).

“It’s hard to create a winning financial game plan when you are blocked by debt,” said Flau’jae Johnson, LSU guard. “I am excited to partner with Experian to empower families in the state and across the country so they can become financial champions of their future.”

As reports show that consumer debt is at an all-time high, Experian has engaged ForgiveCo, a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), to administer the acquisition and cancellation of qualifying consumer debt for the selected beneficiaries in Louisiana, one of the states with the highest percentage of poverty in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Unmanageable debt prevents consumers from achieving their goals,” said Dacy Yee, president of Experian Consumer Services at Experian. “During these challenging economic times, Experian offers resources that can help consumers save time and money as well as improve their overall financial health. We hope this debt relief and access to Experian tools will help beneficiaries in Louisiana move towards a healthier financial future.”

To further assist beneficiaries, the families will also receive a free one-year premium Experian membership. This membership provides access to their Experian credit report, a FICO® Score calculated using the FICO® Score 8 model (note that lenders or insurers may use a different FICO® Score than FICO® Score 8 or another type of credit score altogether), credit monitoring with all three credit bureaus, and access to CreditLock—a service that is separate from Security Freeze with distinct features. In addition, the membership offers assistance with canceling subscriptions and negotiating bills for lower rates, although results will vary since not all bills or subscriptions are eligible for negotiation or cancellation, savings are not guaranteed, and some may not see any savings.

Individuals without an Experian credit file due to no or limited credit history can join the credit system through Experian Go. This innovative, free program enables participants to create an Experian credit report directly and provides access to Experian Boost, which can add payment history for eligible bills such as rent and utilities. This may help generate their first FICO® Score; however, results will vary because not all payments are boost-eligible, some users may not receive an improved score or approval odds, and not all lenders use Experian credit files or scores influenced by Experian Boost.

Experian programs helping communities make financial slam dunks

Experian has several initiatives that empower consumers of various backgrounds. Programs include its #IYKYK HBCU Pitch Competition powered by the B.A.L.L. for Life initiative that connects African American and Hispanic youth with financial education, supporting scholarships for Asian Americans through the Ascend organization, providing custom resources for Out & Equal and Born This Way Foundation for the LGBTQ+ community, supporting the NextGen Innovation Lab for Disability:IN, sponsoring credit counseling for the military community with Operation HOPE, and sponsoring UnidosUS and its Financial Empowerment Network (FEN).

Experian Consumer Services aims to achieve Financial Power to All™, helping consumers achieve their financial goals through establishing and building good credit, providing access to personalized financial products, aiding them in taking control of their bills and debt, helping protect them from identity theft and fraud, and saving them time and money along their financial journey.

